Ellie the leading local at the county championships

Ellie Piccaver was the leading local at the Cambridgeshire Schools Cross-Country Championships at Netherhall on Saturday.
The Nene Valley Harrier and Jack Hunt School pupil placed third in the senior girls race.
Those who did well have been selected to represent Cambridgeshire at the Anglian Schools Championships at Abington Park, Northampton, in February when places for the prestigious English Schools Championships in Leeds in March will be up for grabs.
Local athletes selected to run for Cambridgeshire at the Anglian Championships:
Jaia Bull (Jack Hunt) minor girl
Ruby Blakeley ( King’s) minor girl
Jack Bull ( Orton Bushfield) minor boy
Harry Pinguenet ( King’s) minor boy
Chelsie Bole( AMVC) junior girl
Issy Elmes( Hampton) junior girl
Kai Chilvers ( Hampton) junior boy
Joseph Reindel (Nene Park) junior boy
Frances Buckle ( King’s) junior boy
Ella Robinson ( AMVC) inter girl
Katie Tasker ( King’s) inter girl
Charlotte Martin ( King’s) inter girl
Owen Wilkinson ( King’s) inter boy
Harvey Hancock ( AMVC) inter boy
Dylan Tomaselli ( AMVC) inter boy
Ellie Piccaver( Jack Hunt) senior girl
Hannah Bassett ( TPS) senior girl
Katie Wright ( King’s) senior girl
Alfie McIntyre ( King’s ) senior boy
James Phillips (Sir Harry Smith) senior boy