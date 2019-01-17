Ellie the leading local at the county championships

Have your say

Ellie Piccaver was the leading local at the Cambridgeshire Schools Cross-Country Championships at Netherhall on Saturday.

The Nene Valley Harrier and Jack Hunt School pupil placed third in the senior girls race.

Those who did well have been selected to represent Cambridgeshire at the Anglian Schools Championships at Abington Park, Northampton, in February when places for the prestigious English Schools Championships in Leeds in March will be up for grabs.

Local athletes selected to run for Cambridgeshire at the Anglian Championships:

Jaia Bull (Jack Hunt) minor girl

Ruby Blakeley ( King’s) minor girl

Jack Bull ( Orton Bushfield) minor boy

Harry Pinguenet ( King’s) minor boy

Chelsie Bole( AMVC) junior girl

Issy Elmes( Hampton) junior girl

Kai Chilvers ( Hampton) junior boy

Joseph Reindel (Nene Park) junior boy

Frances Buckle ( King’s) junior boy

Ella Robinson ( AMVC) inter girl

Katie Tasker ( King’s) inter girl

Charlotte Martin ( King’s) inter girl

Owen Wilkinson ( King’s) inter boy

Harvey Hancock ( AMVC) inter boy

Dylan Tomaselli ( AMVC) inter boy

Ellie Piccaver( Jack Hunt) senior girl

Hannah Bassett ( TPS) senior girl

Katie Wright ( King’s) senior girl

Alfie McIntyre ( King’s ) senior boy

James Phillips (Sir Harry Smith) senior boy