Eastern delight as Forster jumps to it at the age of 70

A super-fit 70 year-old from Whittlesey was basking in glory at the weekend.

Ian Forster, who turned 70 last month, was in the Eastern Masters Athletic Club (EMAC) team that won the Over 70 prize at the England Athletics Masters Indoor Inter-Area Track & Field Challenge at the Lee Valley Arena.

Although he’s more of a distance runner, Forster took part in the long jump, high jump and 4x200m relay - events he hadn’t tackled since leaving school 52 years ago - and he gained vaulable points for EMAC as they beat off the challenge of seven other regional teams.

Forster is no stranger to national success in the sport.

In 1967 he won the senior boys 2000m steeplechase title at the English Schools Championships, which were held in Peterborough that year, and he went on to compete at Borough Road College with Alan Pascoe.

The same year he was top-ranked British junior in the chase and competed for Britain, and for England at cross -country.

Then in 1999 he won the British Veterans Over 50 3000m steeplechase and ran the London Marathon at 50 in 3hrs 09mins while competing for Peterborough Athletic Club.

Forster said: “Age is only a number. You can achieve amazing things if you believe you can. And if you maintain your fitness, health and diet you’ll be able to enjoy a full and active life.”

ENGLAND ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Three local athletes won medals at the England Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield.

Peterborough Athletic Club all-rounder Lewis Davey won silver in the Under 20 400m in a time of 49.43. He set an indoor PB of 49.17 in the semi-finals and has now been selected to run for England this weekend in the Welsh International.

Clubmate Max Roe claimed a bronze in the Under 15 60m hurdles in 9.04 seconds. He set a PB of 8.87 in the heats. He also finished eighth in his semi-final of the 60m, setting a PB of 7.81 in the heats.

Benji Davies (PAC) finished third in his heat of the Under 17 800m in a new PB of 2:02.66, and just missed out on a place in the final.

Ace Under 17 Nene Valley hurdler Freddie Fraser won bronze in the 60m hurdles in a time of 8.20 in the final.

Aaron Hunt (Nene Valley) clocked 4:07.89 when finishing 8th in the under 20 1500m final.