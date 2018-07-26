Double delight for Niko as PAC boys take off at Luton

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Under 15 boys had a fantastic day at Luton on Sunday competing in the East Anglian League.

They finished first in their age group once again and dominated the jumps.

Niko Tirchineci led the way with an A string double, taking the long jump honours with 5.61m and winning the triple jump with 11.23m.

There was also a B string long jump win for Cody Roe with 5.29m while Dylan Phillips (1.60m) and Bryce Tshabalala (1.55m) claimed maiximum points in the high jump with the latter equalling his personal best (PB).

In the sprints Olly Baxter won the 100m A race in 12.5 and Dontae Bowling the B race in 13.0. Young newcomer Tamearon Mullings clocked an eye-catching time of 12.7 as a non-scorer.

In the 200m Tshabalala ran a PB of 26.2 and Baxter improved his time in the 300m to 48.2.

Also, on the track Conner Cassar (2.31.6) and Ronnie Davey (2.41.1) battled well for second places in their 800m races.

In the throwing events Matthew Simpson improved his discus yet again to 19.98m while Tshabalala gained a PB of 20.91m. Both boys achievedsecond places.

PAC showed they are developing a strong boys side with every event being covered by the Under 13 boys.

Max Roe celebrated a hat-trick of A string wins in the 100m, 200m and long jump and Neilas Virsilas won the B string 200m.

Edward Judd ran a well-paced race with a strong finish to improve his PB to 2.32.0 in the A string 800m with McArthur Octave gaining third place in the B string.

Lewis Wiles ran well in a strong field in the 1500m.

In the long jump Oliver Barden won the B string with a new PB of 3.97m and Matthew Hawkridge competing as non scoring got a big new PB with a great jump of 4.31m staking his claim for team selection.

Newcomer Jake Horner won the A string javelin with 23.82m.

For the Under 17 boys Patryk Szpryngiel achieved a new PB in the long jump of 4.93m and won a very competitive 400m race in 54.1. Luke Phillips won the B string long jump with 4.53m and claimed second place in the A string high jump with 1.65m.

At senior men’s level Lewis Davey won the 200m A race in a rapid 22.7 and was close to his PB when finishing third in the javelin with 36.21m.

Nathaniel Amaoade won the B string 100m (11.8), and recorded PBs in the long jump (5.94m) and triple jump (13.14m). His triple jump effort was the furthest distance by a PAC athlete since 2006!

Adam Jackson threw a season’s best of 29.60m in the javelin.

For the senior women Charlotte Hilton ran a season’s best of 14.7 to finish thirrd in the 100m A race and was only 5cm off her PB in the hammer with 22.92m.

Nichola Gibson also ran a season’s best of 28.60 when finishing second in the 200m A race and Stacy McGivern (2.31.0) and Wendy Perkins (2.36.8) completed a winning double in the 800m. Sarah Caskey won the 1500m in a season’s best of 5:08.7.

The Under 13 girls won their age group helped enormously by a hat-trick of wins from Alice Bennett in the 100m, high jump and hurdles. She was backed up by Isabelle Lock winning the discus and B string 100m and jumping a PB in the long jump. Elena Rivetti also won her hurdles B race.

The Under 15 girls finished fourth with both Charlotte Dunstone and Dani Owusu-Ansah winning their hurdle races.