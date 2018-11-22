Dom-inant display earns PAC man Eastern crown

Have your say

Peterborough Athletic Club showed they’re growing in strength at the weekend with Dom Moszkal taking gold in the senior men’s race at the Eastern Cross-Country Championships in Ipswich.

Moszkal only joined the club in May and has made big improvements in six months to claim his first Eastern title.

Champion Dom Moszkal.

By the end of the race he was 35 seconds clear of his nearest rival Craig Fiddaman of Ipswich Jaffa.

Dom’s performance also led the Peterborough AC men’s team to second place with Kirk Brawn also coming home in the top 10 in sixth place.

The senior women’s team went one better in an epic battle with St Edmunds Pacers.

At the end scores were tied but Peterborough claimed the win by getting their last scorer in just one place higher.

Daniella Hart.

Club stalwart Sarah Caskey is returning to top form and inspired the team with an individual bronze medal.

Making up the scoring team were fast improving Louise Morgan and Sophie Watson.

Both of these athletes only joined the club over the summer but have been slicing chunks off their personal bests since as they’ve thrived as part of the endurance group at Peterborough.

Others who ran well were Simon Mead (12th), Nathan Popple (17th), Steve Hall (19th) and Olly Mason (26th).

A very proud PAC cross-country team manager, Steve Hall, said afterwards: “When you have people who are willing to put a little extra in you will be rewarded.”

Other members of the endurance group competing over the weekend included Laura Whitton and Daniella Hart.

Whitton was on personal best form. Despite windy conditions the Peterborough AC and Vegan Runners athlete knocked a minute off her 10k best with a 42:45 clocking in the Brighton 10k.

Closer to home, Hart was first female finisher in the Rutland Night Run 10k on Friday and was ninth overall in a time of 42:21.