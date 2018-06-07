Debut delight for Devon on Harriers’ finest day

“The finest day ever for Nene Valley Harriers ladies” was how chairman Tim Needham excitedly described the club’s UK Women’s Athletics League debut on Sunday.

Despite never having competed at this level before as a team, Nene Valley took the step up in their stride and pulled off a magnificent victory in the Division Three fixture at Bedford.

Team captain Devon Spencer led by example winning the B triple jump with a distance of 9.94m. Spencer also collected valuable points in the pole vault in which she finished third.

The team was predominantly made up of youngsters, several of whom took on extra events to maximise the team’s point-scoring potential.

Rosie Jacobs competed in the high jump, 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles, finishing second in the B 400m hurdles race. Alexandra Pullan, Jasmine Allen, Megan Sims, Ellie-Mae Stokes and Ellie Piccaver all doubled up, with Sims finishing as runner-up in the 400m hurdles with a 68.24 clocking.

Kelsi Ellis ran a PB of 60.95 for third place in the 400m, as did Jordan Foster in the 3,000m, recording a time of 10:25.17 on her club debut to take fourth place.

As is so often the case with Nene Valley, the throwers proved to be the powerhouses of the team, with wins for Lydia Church in the B discus and Kelly Lawrence in the B hammer.

Becki Hall won the B discus and finished runner-up in the shot with a throw of 12.85m.

Andrea Jenkins threw the discus 35.69m to collect maximum points and she also finished third in the hammer.

Nene Valley Harriers results:

100m - A 5 Alex Pullan 13.22, B 4 Jasmine Allen 13.63; 200m - A 4 Georgie Ivens 26.63, B 4 Alex Pullan 28.31; 400m - A 3 Kelsi Ellis 60.95 (PB), B 6 Megan Pusey 66,00; 800m - A 5 Ellie Piccaver 2.34.86, B 3 Gemma Steels 2.58.80; 1500m - A 7 Ellie Piccaver 5.24.12, B 5 Yvonne Scarrott 6.14.64; 3000m - A 4 Jordan Foster 10.25.17 (PB), B 1 Josie Fortune 11.14.80; 100m hurdles - A 5 Rosanna Jacobs 17.80, B 2 Megan Sims 17.10; 400m hurdles - A 2 Megan Sims 68.24, B 2 Rosanna Jacobs 72.24; 2000m steeplechase - A 2 Alex Stubley 11.56.03, 4x100m - 6 Ivens, Pullan Allen, Sims 58.27; 4x400m - 2 Sims, Jacobs, Pusey, Ellis 4.13.0.

High Jump - A 5 Hermione Wright 1.40, B 4 Rosanna Jacobs 1.40; Pole Vault - A 3 Devon Spencer 2.30; Long Jump - A 4 Jasmine Allen 5.13, B 3 Ellie-Mae Stokes 4.89; Triple Jump - A 3 Ellie-Mae Stokes 10.10, B 1 Devon Spencer 9.94; Shot - A 2 Becki Hall 12.85, B 1 Lydia Church 10.35; Discus - A 1 Andrea Jenkins 35.69, B 1 Becki Hall 31.09; Hammer - A 3 Andrea Jenkins 47.56, B 1 Kelly Lawrence 40.37; Javelin - A 4 Ellie-Mae Stokes 31.68, B 5 Alex Stubley 19.21.

Match result: 1 Nene Valley Harriers 218.5pts; 2 Rugby & Northampton 203pts; 3 Havering 200pts; 4 City of Liverpool 173.5pts; 5 Belgrave Harriers 158pts; 6 Reading AC 135pts; 7 Herne Hill Harriers 107pts.