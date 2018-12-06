Chloe’s class tells for PAC

Chloe Finlay led the way for Peterborough Athletic Club at the North Midlands Cross-Country League meeting at Heanor with a third-place finish in the senior ladies race.

In her first cross-country outing of the season, Finlay picked her way through the field as it wound its way around the tough course to make a big leap up from her previous best position of ninth. And she was just three seconds off second place.

Her run was backed up by Sarah Caskey, Sophie Watson and Wendy Perkins finishing in 20th, 78th and 83rd and that gave PAC fifth place on the day and moved the team up into fourth in the league with one race to go.

As well as being delighted by her own run, Finlay was pleased to see her team-mates across the age groups run well and looking set for further successes through the winter.

She said: “We have a great team ethos, we all support each other on and off the track, road and mud! We are all buzzing about other’s performances at the moment , it’s truly infectious which makes it so much fun. It is great to see the younger Peterborough runners doing well and improving all the time.

“We’re really excited for the rest of the season and seeing all the improvements of everyone in the club.”

The senior men moved up into fifth place overall courtesy of some great packing and team manager multi-tasking.

Dom Moszkal (20th), Simon Fell (26th), Kirk Brawn (27th) and Nathan Popple (84th) were the first four home but their fifth runner got held up at work. So team manager Steve Hall pulled on his vest at the last moment and dived into the fray to close out the team in 101st place.

Fell’s run also sees him move to the top of the individual Over 40 league rankings.

The younger Peterborough athletes were also getting in on the the act of moving their team positions up the league table.

The Under 11 girls team of Lola Gaches, Faith Perkins and Ffion Perkins came home sixth, ninth and 20th respectibely to take second place on the day and move them up to third in the league.

And in the Under 11 and Under 13 boys races brothers Joshua and Lewis Wiles were placed fifth and eighth respectively.