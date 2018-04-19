Chapman shines on her PAC debut

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Hannah Chapman and Sarah Caskey finished as second and third senior ladies in the Cambourne 10k on Sunday.

Chapman, making her debut for PAC, completed the off road course in a personal best 41:49 with Caskey crossing the line in 42:30 - her fastest 10km since 2014.

Chapman (19) said after the race: “I really enjoyed the challenge of the race today. The muddy conditions certainly made it interesting but good fun, and it’s always nice to come away with a PB and an award in my first race representing PAC.”

n Phil Martin and Eric Winstone vacated The Windmill in Orton Waterville for a trip to Brighton.

Peterborough AC’s Martin finished 21st out of 20,000 runners in the marathon, but was slightly disappointed with his time of 2:37. 56.

Winstone opted for a shorter distance, and tasted success, winning the Over 65 section of the 10km with a 45.27 clocking. The former headmaster came home 271st out of 3,000 finishers overall.

Several Nene Valley athletes were in action on the road on Sunday, with Philippa Taylor finishing third lady and first Over 50 in The City of Norwich Half-Marathon.

Other Nene Valley results:

Boston Half-Marathon: 29 Darryl Coulter 88.38; 30 Luke Myers 88.52; 82 Laura Grimmer 1:41.22.

Derby 10k: 61 Sean Beard 37.18.

Cambourne 10k: 13 Olly Slater 38.48; 32 Simon Parkes 41.21.