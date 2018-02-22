Capes kids catch the eye in Shotacular

There were some stand-out performances by some local throwers at the second Geoff Capes Shotacular Series meeting at Holbeach on Sunday.

The event attracted a great line-up of shot putters from across the country - many of them members of the Lincolnshire Throws Academy run by Geoff Capes and his son Lewis.

Lawson Capes (9) won the Under 11 age group.

And two of the finest displays came from the next generation of Capes stars.

Lewis’ sons Donovan and Lawson both won their age groups with distances ranked in the UK top 10,

Nine year-old Lawson won the Under 11 group with a personal best 6.95m and Donovan (12) won the Under 15 section with 11.14m.

Other impressive efforts came from Elizabeth Moorehouse (Under 17 girls), Christian Archer (Under 17 boys), Priscilla Dadziel and Lydia Church (Under 20 ladies) and Arturas Gurklys and Martin Tinkler (senior men) .

Lewis Capes said: “This brought to a close the winter Academy which has seen a number of new throwers this year. It was great to see them over the two competitions improve on their personal bests which shows the fruits of their hard work over the winter months attending the Academy training sessions.”

Winners:

U11 boys: Lawson Capes (Nene Valley/Lincs Throws Acad) 6.95m.

U13 boys: Max Brookes (unattached) 5.24.

U15 girls: Luella Brookes (Diss/Lincs Throws Acad) 9.12m.

U15 boys: Donovan Capes (Nene Valley/Lincs Throws Acad) 11.14.

U17 girls: Elizabeth Moorehouse (Nene Valley/Lincs Throws Acad) 11.00m.

U17 boys: Christian Archer (Retford/Lincs Throws Acad) 13.11m.

U20 ladies: Priscilla Dadziel (Nene Valley/Lincs Throws Acad) 10.62m.

U20 men: Kai Harrison (Nene Valley/Lincs Throws Acad) 10.86m.

Sen ladies: Alex Stubley (Nene Valley/Lincs Throws Acad) 7. 76m.

Sen men: Arturas Gurklys (Sheffield/Lincs Throws Ac) 16.90m.