BRITISH MILERS’ CLUB: Big win for city runner

Peterborough athlete Daniel Mees was a winner at a big meeting in Loughborough at the weekend.

The city-based 800m runner was in action at the British Milers’ Club Grand Prix and won the 800m B race.

There were high quality fields throughout the races, including New Zealand’s double Olympic 1500m medallist Nick Willis contesting the A 800m race, but windy conditions slowed many of the winning times.

Despite this Mees, who runs for Newham & Essex Beagles and trains with the Peterborough AC distance running squad, lowered his personal best to 1:51.82, a performance less than two-and-a-half seconds outside the winning time for the A race.

His run saw him moving into position to strike through the last lap, before accelerating to the front in the final 100m and holding off the rest of the field to take the win.