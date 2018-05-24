Brian batters his chip shop rival Rob

Have your say

Brian Corleys of Bushfield Joggers won the Deeping Rotary 10k on Sunday, battering the runner-up Bretton chip shop owner Rob Brownlee, writes Barry Warne.

Corleys clocked a time of 35:42 on a blisteringly hot Sunday morning to give him a winning margin of 15 seconds over Nene Valley Harrier Brownlee.

Stamford Strider Mark Popple finished third in 36:26 seeing off Jon Peet of Peterborough AC by just two seconds. Peet was first vet home.

The soaring temperature took its toll on many of the athletes with only eight finishing inside the 40 minute mark. Jeff Lucas of Werrington Joggers clocked 38:09 for fifth place, ahead of Nene Valley’s Luke Myers who came home sixth in 39:03.

Nene Valley were the winning team with Yaxley second and Werrington third.

Maggie Skinner from Peterborough AC was an easy winner of the ladies race crossing the line in 40:03, three minutes up on runner-up Kelly Crawford of Hunts AC.

Wendy Perkins (PAC) was first vet 35 lady and 44th overall.

Werrington Joggers won the ladies team prize.

n In the Great Manchester Run Simon Fell of PAC ran the 10k in 36.21.