Brawn and Gaches take pride of place for PAC with silver medals

Peterborough Athletic Club picked up their fair share of individual and team medals at both the Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire county cross-country championships at the weekend.

In the Cambs event at St Neots there was individual silver and bronze for Kirk Brawn and Chloe Finlay respectively, while Lola Gaches won a silver at the Lincs Championships at Biscathorpe.

Peterborough Athletic Club's Under 11 girls team that won team gold in the Lincolnshire championships. They are Ffion Perkins, Lola Gaches and Faith Perkins.

Brawn’s medal came in the veteran category as he finished a strong 14th overall in the senior men’s race over 10k of grassland around Priory Park.

James Sadlier (41st) and Steve Hall in 48th place formed the rest of the veteran team which won a much-deserved bronze medal.

Finlay completed the 5.8k senior women’s course in a shade under 21 minutes and that was good enough for an individual bronze medal which was two places higher than last year.

She was backed up by Sarah Caskey in 13th and Daniella Hart in 15th which earned PAC third team place.

Peterborough Athletic Club's Under 11 girls team that won team bronze in the Cambridgeshire championships. They are Maya Sangiorio, Heidi Goodley-Gray and Charlotte Smith.

Winning the club’s first bronze medals of the day were the under 11 girls squad of Maya Sangiorio (9th), Charlotte Smith (11th) and Heidi Goodley-Gray (14th) with an accumulative score of 34 points, which was just six points shy of a silver medal.

PAC team manager Elaine Larkins said: “While I am delighted to have come away from St Neots with three team bronze medals and an individual medal, I am over the moon for the under 11 girls team who ran extremely well to win a bronze medal.

“Two of them had never raced before and one of them had been struggling with a chest infection over Christmas.

“I am excited for the future of this age group and not far behind are the young boys team.”

PAC results:

Under 11 Girls: 9 Maya Sangiorio 8:17; 11 Charlotte Smith 8:21; 14 Heidi Goodley-Gray 8:33.

Under 11 Boys: 7 Josh Wiles 7:05; 40 Jenson Moss 8:33; 48 Freddi Bull 8:58; 49 Thomas Horsbrugh 8:59.

Under 13 Boys: 10 Lewis Wiles 10:23.

Under 15 Boys: 30 Oliver Beasley 20:20; 37 Connor Cassar 23:51.

Under 17 Girls: 11 Tilda Guest 26:37.

Under 17 Men: 10 Benji Davies 20:39; 20 Rory Bello-Matthews 22:59; 38 Aiden Painter 25:25.Under 20 Women: 5 Ellen Ellard 27:42.

Senior/Vet Men: 12 Shaun Walton 37:54; 14 Kirk Brown 38:30; 41 James Sadlier 41:56; 43 Nathan Popple 42:03; 44 Oliver Mason 42:04; 48 Steve Hall 42:18.

Senior Women: 3 Chloe Finlay 20:54; 13 Sarah Caskey 22:12; 15 Daniella Hart 22:42; 40 Louise Morgan 26:22.

There was also further success for Peterborough AC in the Lincolnshire championships.

Pride of place went to Gaches for her under 11 girls silver medal and with strong backing from Faith Perkins (4th) and Ffion Perkins (7th), it was glorious gold for the PAC trio in the team stakes.

And that was a fine effort seeing as Ffion completed the race with one shoe after losing the other in the first 200m.

In the senior age groups there were some strong performances from PAC runners making a return to racing.

Ben Heron and Maggie Skinner both showed cross training and a managed build-up of running pays dividends.

Heron was fourth in the men’s race and is looking forward to a good second half of the cross-country season. The race also saw a 12th-place finish for Simon Fell, who is continuing to show impressive form.

Skinner was also back in action and straight into the sharp end of racing with a sixth place in the senior women’s race with Wendy Perkins also achieving a top 10 finish.

Also in action was Jasmine Heron, who came in 10th in the under 13 girls race.