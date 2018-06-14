Bogle scorches to a golden double

Nene Valley Harriers youngsters bagged a hoard of medals in the Cambridgeshire County Schools Track and Field Championship held at the Embankment on Saturday.

Club newcomer Jason Bogle had a day to remember winning Under 15 gold over both 100m and 200m.

Elysia Costanzo in action in the Under 17 Girls 200m.

Bogle’s winning times - both personal bests - were 11.9 and 24.1 respectively and both are just outside the qualifying standard for the prestigious English Schools Championships, which take place in Birmingham next month.

City of Peterborough School pupil Bogle will be bidding to hit the qualifying target when he runs for Cambridgeshire in the Anglian Schools Championships in Norwich this weekend.

Alicia Gawronski was another Harrier to do well in the Under 15 age group. She won the 300m in 41.9 - just inside the English Schools qualifying mark - and also took silver over 200m.

George Harrison maintained his high standards with first places in both the hammer and discus. In the discus he threw a new PB of 34.61m while his winning effort in the hammer of 38.17m was an English Schools qualifier.

The winning Under 15 4x100m relay team of Chelsie Bole, Megan Sheils, Elizabeth Taylor and Alicja Gawronski.

Dylan Tomaselli won 800m gold with a PB of 2:14.0 with Kai Chilvers third in 2:15.7.

Jack Jackson won javelin bronze and there were silvers for Joslin Carter in the 80m hurdles and for Chelsea Bole over 1500m.

At Under 17 level Olivia Mead clocked 2:24.9 to win the 800m with Ella Robinson second in 2:25.4.

Tomi Ogunyoye collected silver medals in both the high jump and 200m and Elysia Constanzo took 200m silver and triple jump bronze.

Elizabeth Taylor wins the Under 15 Girls 200m ahead of Peterborough Schools team-mate Alicia Gawronski.

Elizabeth Moorhouse threw a distance of 11.12m for shot putt silver.

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Harriet Fenton-Lake was a double gold medallist. She won the Under 17 200m in 26.7 and the high jump with 1.63m. Both were new PBs and the high jump effort equalled the English Schools qualifying height.

Other PAC winners were Elizabeth Taylor (Under 15 200m), Patryk Szpryngiel (Under 17 400m), Charlotte Dunstone (Under 15 75m hurdles) and Jessica Dixon-Walker (Under 17 80m hurdles).

Taylor’s time - a PB of 25.9 - was well inside the English Schools qualifying requirement.

Local results:

100m

Under 15 Boys: 1 Jason Bogle 11.9 (PB); 2 Ethan Jones 12.2 (PB); 4 Dontae Bowling 12.5.

Under 17 Girls: 2 Molly Fletcher 13.4.

Under 15 Girls: 4 Megan Shiels 13.6.

200m

Under 17 Boys: 2 Tomi Ogunyoye 23.4 (PB).

Under 15 Boys: 1 Jason Bogle 24.1; 4 Oliver Coles 25.7

Under 17 Girls: 1 Harriet Fenton-Lake 26.7 (PB); 2 Elysia Constanzo 27.8 (PB); 3 Molly Fletcher 27.8 (PB).

Under 15 Girls: 1 Elizabeth Taylor 25.9 (PB); 2 Alicja Gawronski 26.1 (PB).

300m

Under 15 Boys: 2 Oliver Coles 40.00 (PB); 5 Dylan Tomaselli 44.8.

Under 17 Girls: 3 Ella Robinson 45.2; 5 Olivia Mead 46.0.

Under 15 Girls: 1 Alicja Gawronski 41.9 (PB); 2 Elizabeth Taylor 42.2.

400m

Under 17 Boys: 1 Patryk Szpryngiel 54.0 (PB).

800m

Under 17 Boys: 4 Sam Garner 2.20.6 (PB).

Under 15 Boys: 1 Dylan Tomaselli 2.14.0 (PB); 3 Kai Chilvers 2.15.7.

Under 17 Girls: Olivia Mead 2.24.9; 2 Ella Robinson 2.25.4.

Under 15 Girls: 6 Issy Elmes 2.40.3.

1500m

Under 17 Boys: 4 Owen Wilkinson 4.33.2; 6 Matthew Church 5.02.2.

Under 15 Girls: 2 Chelsie Bole 5.17.1.

75m Hurdles

Under 15 Girls: 1 Charlotte Dunstone 12.0 (PB); 2 Danni Owusu-Ansah 12.8 (PB).

80m Hurdles

Under 15 Boys: 3 Joslin Carter 14.1 (PB).

Under 17 Girls: 1 Jessica Dixon-Walker 13.0.

High Jump

Under 17 Boys: 2 Tomi Ogunyoye 1.70.

Under 15 Boys: 4 Angus Bowling 1.25; 5 Joseph Randel 1.25.

Under 17 Girls: 1 Harriet Fenton-Lake 1.63 (PB).

Under 15 Girls: 3 Charlotte Bennett 1.40 (PB).

Long Jump

Under 15 Boys: 2 Nikolaos Adrian Tirchineci 5.40; 5 Ethan Jones 4.82.

Under 17 Girls: 2 Jessica Dixon-Walker 4.58.

Under 15 Girls: 4 Louise Chance 4.12.

Triple Jump

Under 15 Boys: 3 Nikolaos Adrian Tirchineci 10.94 (PB).

Under 17 Girls: 3 Elysia Constanzo 9.54 (PB).

Shot

Under 17 Girls: 2 Elizabeth Moorhouse 11.12.

Discus

Under 15 Boys: 1 George Harrison 34.61 (PB); 5 Dontae Bowling 14.61 (PB).

Under 17 Girls: 4 Elizabeth Moorhouse 21.87.

Hammer

Under 15 Boys: 1 George Harrison 38.17.

Javelin

Under 15 Boys: 3 Jack Jackson 20.79 (PB).

Under 15 Girls: 1 Lucy Prior 30.43; 2 Louise Chance 29.36; 6 Charlotte Bennett 19.04.