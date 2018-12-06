Arthur Mellows country girls are top of the class

Arthur Mellows Village College and King’s School were top dogs at the Peterborough Secondary Schools Cross-Country Championships at Ferry Meadows.

Arthur Mellows provided the individual winner in three of the eight races and King’s came up trumps in two.

First three junior boys were from the left Joseph Reindel, Kai Chilvers and Lewis Wiles.

The two schools had 13 top-three places between them.

Harriet Salisbury, a national championship swimmer with City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS), showed she could move just as quickly on land as water by winning the junior girls race for the first Arthur Mellows success.

Then Ella Robinson, a talented distance runner for Nene Valley Harriers, won the intemediate girls race by a convincing margin to make it two wins for the Glinton school.

And finally Amelia Mongaghan, another swimming star from COPS who has represented Great Britain in the pool , won the senior girls race by a big margin as well to complete the AMVC treble.

First three inter boys were from the left Harvey

Denying AMVC a clean sweep of the girls titles was Ruby Blakeley from King’s School. She won the minor girls race from Jaia Bull of Jack Hunt and Calleigh Caull of Hampton Gardens.

Owen Wilkinson came up with the other King’s School victory taking the intermediate boys honours ahead of Connor Walker from Orton Bushfield and Harvey Hancock from AMVC.

Callum Dalliday of Thomas Deacon Academy won the senior boys race for the second year running while Kai Chilvers (Hampton) finished first in the junior boys race. He was chased hard by Joseph Reindel from Nene Park with Lewis Wiles from Hampton Gardens producing a gutsy run for third place.

The top 16 athletes in each race will go on to represent Peterborough in the Cambridgeshire County Schools Cross-Country Championships at Netherhall on January 12.

First three inter girls were from the left Katie Tasker, Ella Robinson and Hollie Leggott.

1-2-3 at the schools cross-country

Minor Boys: 1 Jack Bull (Orton Bushfield), 2 Elijah Goodwin (Sir Harry Smith), 3 Harry Pinguenet (King’s).

Minor Girls: 1 Ruby Blakeley (King’s), Jaia Bull (Jack Hunt), 3 Calleigh Caull (Hampton Gardens).

Junior Girls : 1 Harriet Salisbury (AMVC), 2 Chelsie Bole (AMVC), 3 Millie Pinguenet (King’s).

First three home in the senior boys race were Callum Dalliday, Luis Turner and Clark Mcdonald.

Junior Boys : 1 Kai Chilvers (Hampton), 2 Joseph Reindel (Nene Park), 3 Lewis Wiles (Hampton Gardens).

Inter Girls : 1 Ella Robinson (AMVC), 2 Holly Leggott (The Peterborough School), 3 Katie Tasker (King’s).

Inter Boys: 1 Owen Wilkinson (King’s), 2 Connor Walker (Orton Bushfield), 3 Harvey Hancock (AMVC).

Senior Girls: 1 Amelia Monaghan (AMVC), 2 Ellie Piccaver (Jack Hunt), 3 Katie Wright (King’s).

Senior Boys: 1 Callum Dalliday (Thomas Deacon Academy), 2 Luis Turner (AMVC), 3 Clark Mcdonald (AMVC).