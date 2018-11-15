Another good run for Lunn in UK Challenge

Have your say

Peterborough-based Josh Lunn finished 16th in the UK Athletics Cross Challenge race at Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Lunn has been in fine form of late, and won the recent Frostbite League event in Ferry Meadows.

In a field of 543 finishers Nene Valley’s James McCrae came in 47th, one place ahead of Helpston Harrier Steve Robinson.

Second claim Nene Valley Harrier Lloyd Kempson ran for South London Harriers in Division One of the Surrey Cross-Country League on Saturday and had a great run finishing fourth on the Wimbledon Common course.

n Eye Community Runner James Borrett took seventh place in Sunday’s George Munday 10k at Leverington in 38:11.

Geraldine Larham of March AC was third lady in 42:47.

Nene Valley youngster Dexter Bole clocked 43:48 to come home as second Under 20.

n Charlotte Lornie of Nene Valley won the Harrier 5K Handicap League race at Lynch Wood. Clubmate Dylan Tomaselli finished second, and was followed by Bushfield Jogger Nilesh Patel.

Lee Hartill of Nene Valley ran the fastest time of the night clocking 17:27. The speediest lady was Laura Whitton of Vegan Runners with 20:59.