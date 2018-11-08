‘An unbelievable adventure’ ends in triumph for Phil Martin

Have your say

Local runner Phil Martin has won one of the world’s most spectacular races.

The 38 year-old Peterborough Athletic Club member has just completed the Himalayan 100-mile Stage Race in first place after five gruelling days of racing.

The daily stages of 24, 20, 26, 13 and 17 miles take place in the foothills of the Himalayas in the eastern corner of India on or near (depending on the stage) the border of Nepal.

Sometimes run at 12,000ft, the stages take in some breathtaking scenery including views of four of the world’s highest peaks - Mount Everest, Lhotse, Makalu and Kanchenjunga.

The 100 mile course traverses through isolated jungle, pine forests, small settlements and villages and across major rivers. Yaks, wild ponies and the Red Panda are seen at higher elevations.

Each overnight stop is spent in rustic mountain huts.

The race is most often described as the “Most Scenic Race in the World” that offers panoramic views of the world’s highest mountains.

Upon completion of the race Martin tweeted: “I’ve had an unbelievable adventure. Now it’s time for beer, sleep and recovery.

“ I have blisters on my blisters, aches and pains everywhere, a lovely high altitude cough and completely forgotten what sleep is. But it’s been an absolute blast. Looking forward to getting back to civilisation and some home comforts though.”

In 2015 Martin was the British Masters Over 35 marathon and half-marathon champion.

His personal best for the marathon, set in London in 2017, is 2:31:23.

He has won 17 Peterborough parkruns this year.

n His training team-mate Steve Hall was third man home in the Lode Half-Marathon at the weekend and was first male Over 40.