A Scott-free Folksworth 15 allows Hudson to go one better

Dave Hudson took advantage of near perfect conditions and the absence of six times winner Aaron Scott to claim a well deserved victory in Sunday’s Folksworth 15.

Last year the BRJ Huntingdon ace battled his way to second place behind Scott as a blizzard turned the course white.

Jordan Foster.

Hudson found himself on top of the podium this year after leading the field from the gun and winning in a time of 1:19.54, over four minutes ahead of Mark Sands from Skegness and District Running Club who finished second with a 1:24.06 clocking.

“The conditions were so much better than last year,” said Hudson. “It was great to have such good weather, and as ever the prizes were brilliant. Yaxley run a really good event and the race fits perfectly into the spring marathon training schedule.”

Helpston Harriers recorded their first ever team win with third-placed Michael Channing leading them home in 1:25.54. Paul Lunn in sixth and 15th placed Jim Morris completed the team.

It was a close run thing with Peterborough AC finishing just one point behind. Their scorers were Phil Martin in fourth spot in 1:26.22 with Kirk Brawn eighth and Simon Fell 13th.

Michael Channing.

Bushfield’s Eric Winstone won the over 65 prize with a time of 1:57.11,while Eye’s Peter Ridley ran 2:05.56 to take the over 70 crown.

Ladies race winner wassecond claim Nene Valley Harrier Jordan Foster, who went round in 1:35.44.

“I was really pleased with how today went. After the horrendous weather last year I wanted to go out there and see what I could do,” said 27 year-old Foster, who collected her prize dressed in the ‘Dennis the Menace’ colours of her first claim club, south London based Herne Hill Harriers.

Ramsey’s Lisa Marriott was second in 1:36.58 with March AC’s Toni Alcarez third in 1:38.59.

Rapidly improving Peterborough AC member Danielle Hart finished sixth in 1:44.01 with Geraldine Larham of March AC eighth in 1:46.16.

Host club Yaxley Runners won the ladies team prize with tenth-placed Kayleigh Draper well supported by Roslyn Loutit and Gina Crane.

Nene Valley’s Lincolnshire-based youngsters were in top form at Burghley Park on Saturday morning in the Lincolnshire Schools Cross-Country Championship.

The under seven girls packed five runners into the top ten with Eliza Mardon winning gold. In the year 8 & 9 girls race Charlotte Cullen was first Nene Valley runner home, finishing fourth.

Molly Peel, Flo Brill and Hannah Knight were all in the top eight in the girls year 10 and 11 race, and in the senior girls event Molly Jones finished third.

Fast-improving Harry Hewitt won the year 8 & 9 boys race convincingly. Sam Hughes was fifth in the year 10 & 11 race as was Aaron Hunt in the Senior Boys event.

Nene Valley Harriers results:

Year 7 girls: 1 Eliza Mardon, 5 Lola Fletcher, 6 Isla Fullock Holmes, 7 Matilda Halford, 10 Norah Brill, 42 Kiera Mckimm.

Year 8 & 9 girls: 4 Charlotte Cullen, 9 Aoife Glasswell, 14 Lottie Hemmings, 19 Josie Knight, 26 Leonie Hart, 43 Alexa Boole.

Year 10 & 11 girls: 2 Molly Peel, 4 Flo Brill, 8 Hannah Knight, 15 Ellie Rainbow, 19 Esme Krose, 30 Millie Weller, 32 Elish Foord.

Year 11& 12 girls: 3 Molly Jones.

Year 8 & 9 boys: 1 Harry Hewitt, 5 Hugo Brill, 32 Joe Garner.

Year 10 & 11 boys: 5 Sam Hughes, 11 Sam Staines, 12 Sam Oakley.

Year 11 & 12 boys: 5 Aaron Hunt, 8 Archie Rainbow, 9 Rob McAndrew, 12 Matt Dowling.

Nene Valley shot putter Lydia Church thew a PB of 11.02m as she finished third in the South of England Athletics Association Senior Indoor Championships at the weekend.