A good weekend for Nene Valley men as well

Nene Valley’s men were in British League Division Three action at Chelmsford on Saturday and finished third out of eight teams in a tightly contested fixture, writes Barry Warne.

Consistency was the name of the game on the track where despite the only event winner being Lloyd Kempson in the B 1500m, points were accumulated steadily.

James McCrae and Kempson finished third in the A and B 800m respectively, and Kempson’s time of 4:00.76 when winning the B 1500m was bettered by McCrae who ran 3:58.16 to take runners-up spot in the A race.

William Hughes ran a season’s best 10.95 to finish third in the 100m. Ronan Rawlings was third in the B race and also picked up valuable points with a fifth place finish over 200m.

Callum Winchester-Wright secured two third-place finishes in the triple and long jump while Adam Fidgett covered three events, with his best placing being fourth in the B pole vault.

Shot putters Dan Tinkler and Simon Achurch won the A and B shot, with Tinkler throwing 14.73m for his A win.

The pair of star throwers collected more points with both finishing third in the discus. Achurch also took second place in the B javelin.

The A javelin was won by Nene Valley’s Alex Ingham with a throw of 53.65m.

Nene Valley Harriers results:

100m - A 3 William Hughes 10.95, B 3 Ronan Rawlings 11.25; 200m - A 5 Ronan Rawlings 22.73, B 4 Abraham Jones 23.43; 400m - A 7 Sean Garmory 50.82, B 5 David Brown 52.17; 800m - A 3 James McCrae 1.54.70, B 3 Lloyd Kempson 1.58.85; 1500m - A 2 James McCrae 3.58.16, B 1 Lloyd Kempson 4.00.76; 5000m - A 8 Ewan Davidson 16.11.28, B 6 Ollie Bowling 17.26.13; 110m hurdles - A 7 David Bush 20.59, B 6 Adam Fidgett 22.13; 400m hurdles - A 3 David Bush 58.50, B 7 Adam Fidgett 73.76; 4x100m - 4 Nene Valley 43.52; 4x400m - 5 Nene Valley 3.29.81.

High Jump - A 5 Cipriano Miranda 1.83, B 7 Grigorij Kondratovic 1.68; Pole Vault - A 6 Grigorij Kondratovic 3.68, B 4 Adam Fidgett 3.08; Long Jump - A 5 Cipriano Miranda 6.24, B 3 Callum Winchester-Wright 5.71; Triple Jump - A 6 Cipriano Miranda 12.95, B 3 Callum Winchester-Wright 12.54; Shot - A 1 Martin Tinkler 14.73, B 1 Simon Achurch 12.35; Discus - A 3 Martin Tinkler 42.46, B 3 Simon Achurch 35.84; Hammer - A 6 Simon Achurch 37.21, B 5 Martin Tinkler 37.15; Javelin - A 1 Alex Ingham 53.65, B 2 Simon Achurch 44.38.

Match result: 1 Bristol & West 342.5pts; 2 Chelmsford 299pts; 3 Nene Valley Harriers 271.5pts; 4 Bedford & County 264.5pts; 5 Enfield & Haringey 263pts; 6 Trafford 260.5pts; 7 Notts AC 250pts; 8 Southend 227pts.