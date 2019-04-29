Another trophy for Borough girls

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team added another trophy to their bulging cabinet on Saturday (April 27).

They won a sevens tournament at Northampton Saints’ Franklins Gardens ground which was staged as a curtain-raiser to the Tyrell’s Women’s Premiership final.

Five wins and a draw saw them lift the silverware with the scoring spread between seven players - Alba Howard, Cody Youngman, Jasmine Murray, Jess Moorfoot, Jorja Matchwick, Liv Hill and Steff Jenkins.

The Under 13 girls were unlucky not to qualify for the final stages of their event, but went on the win the group made up of the initial group stage runners-up.

Borough’s Under 16 boys team lost their last game of the season, going down 22-0 against a very strong Old Northamptonians team.

Back at Fengate, meanwhile, the club staged one of its biggest ever events with 52 Under 8 and Under 7 teams from 15 different clubs from seven different counties taking part in a festival.