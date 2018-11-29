You can’t beat the Old Nene at March when it gets cold

If there is one venue that never fails to produce through the colder months of the year it has to be the Old Nene at March.

Already we have seen some great results and Sunday’s open/practice match for the forthcoming Winter League round was just as good with just about every section won with a very good weight.

Yaxley winner Ivan Marriott.

After a slow start for most anglers, sport soon picked up with several areas fishing really well.

Top rod was Matrix Image man Pete Vasey with 28lb 8oz from peg 24 which was upstream of Wigston Bridge. Like most, he started the match on bread punch down the middle and caught reasonably well but a switch to pinkie over hempseed saw his catch rate improve dramatically and he also caught a much better stamp of fish to see him home.

Runner-up was team-mate Dave Tebbutt with 25lb 14oz caught from one of the hot pegs at Pig Market corner

Third place went to Bob Nudd from behind the swimming pool with 25lb 2oz. Then came Jimmy Ellis and James Drakulic, who tied for fourth with 24lb 4oz

I do have a warning for all those fishing this weekend’s fifth round match. Much of the road network in March town centre will be closed for the Christmas market on Sunday so get your maps out as taking directions from your Sat Nav could be a big mistake.

WHITTLESEY

I don’t think I can remember the Twenty Foot at Beggars Bridge fishing as well as it is right now for silvers, certainly not for the past 15years or so.

In the latest Whittlesey Saturday match once again it fished really well with first place falling to John Taylor, a master of short pole fishing on Fenland Drains.

Fishing at five metres to hand with big maggot on the hook over groundbait he finished with a fantastic 34lb 9oz.

Runner-up with 27lb 12oz was Paul Wright then came Nigel Briggs with 22lb 13oz.

YAXLEY

Ivan Marriott finally hit some form as he took top spot in the latest Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC points match fished at the Bower.

He fished bread punch at various distances to keep in touch with the roach and finished well clear of the field with a level 7lb.

Runner-up John Furnell had 3lb 12oz and third was Keith Rounding with 3lb 9oz.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways AC held their first ever fur and feather event on the Twenty Foot drain at March.

They fished the Footbridge section which saw all the leading weights come from around the bridge.

The winner with a good weight of 17lb was Mike Smith from peg five, just one peg off the bridge. He fished a short pole line catching perch and roach on red maggot over groundbait.

Gary Curtis was next on 16lb 3oz followed by Dave Norville (15lb) and Simon Bough (13lb 6oz).

TUESDAY CLUB

Roger Biddle had a comfortable victory in the Tuesday Club match on the Bower at Whittlesey.

He caught good perch on worm on the pole for a weight of 8lb from peg two.

Runner-up was Alan Jopling (6lb 14oz) and third Robin Smith (6lb 4oz).