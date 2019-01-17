You can always rely on the Old Nene at March

If there’s one water you can rely on to produce a good match when a big field lines the banks it has to be the Old Nene at March.

In the latest March AC open match on the venue once again anglers with 20lb plus went home empty-handed as huge weights were taken.

Castaways winner Mike Mohan.

Out in front and making the long journey up from the south of England was rising star Tom Moretti. He was fishing the fenland water in preparation for the Winter League Final in February and managed to sit on one of the hot pegs.

He fished groundbait and pinkie all day from the West End Park section and caught roach and skimmers to top a huge and very good field with 31lb 4oz.

Spare a thought for local rod Rob Hewison, who for the second match in as many weeks had to settle for the runner-up spot on the venue. He finished just short once again with 29lb 10oz, all taken on bread punch from the famous Colvert peg at Wigston bridge.

Stan Binge came third with 27lb 3oz and you needed 25lb plus to make the top six in the match.

YAXLEY

The Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC anglers fished behind the bungalows at The Bower on Sunday.

It’s a venue that usually fishes quite well at this time of year and it looks like it’s starting to run into form again.

Matchwinner was Lionel Whaley, who fished bread punch on a short pole line and caught roach, before a switch to worm on which he managed to get a few bonus perch. His weight of 9lb 12oz was taken from peg eight.

Runner-up John Furnell fished similar tactics but failed to get any bonus fish finishing with a roach net of 5lb 12oz. Third was Jim Ayres with 2lb 12oz of roach and perch, taken on red maggot.

RAMSEY

The results from the Ramsey & District Angling Society matches fished on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s still shows good sport despite the heavy pressure it’s been under for some time now.

The Wednesday open match saw John Locke out in front on peg four. He caught on a long pole line with maggot and caster for 11lb 13oz.

Keith Rayment came in second on 8lb 15oz followed by Malc Sansome on 8lb 7oz and Harry Young with 7lb 2oz.

Sunday’s club match saw some better weights with Malc Sansome leading the way with a very respectable 13lb 9oz net of roach taken from peg seven on a short whip line on pinkie.

Runner-up was Malcolm Plant, who fished maggot and hemp to finish just short on 13lb 6oz. Rayment was third on 12lb 10oz followed by Vern Edgley with 9lb 12oz.

CASTAWAYS

Beggars Bridge was the venue for the latest Castaways AC match and with the Twenty Foot Drain in fine form some big nets were expected.

It certainly didn’t disappoint with some huge nets recorded topped by the consistent Mike Mohan. He drew peg eight and caught well all day catching roach on pinkie over groundbait and also a few perch on worm to put 22lb 8oz to the scales.

Not far behind was Pete Molesworth with 20lb 3oz, then came Paul Dotchin on 18lb 4oz and Martin McHugh with 16lb 4oz.