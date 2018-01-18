Yet again the Old Nene at March is top quality venue

Anglers across the country are finding it difficult in the prolonged winter weather but we still have a few waters in tip-top form.

The Old Nene at March is so good that anglers have been travelling long distances to sample the quality sport on offer there.

In the latest March Open match run by local rod Bob Fitzjohn, the venue was holding good colour and had flow on it for most of the day which was an added bonus as the fish fed throughout the day with every section of 10 anglers being won with 16lb plus.

Top rod on the day with a fine 31lb 8oz was Jonathan Coote. He drew peg 35 - just one peg above the town centre bridge.

The start of the match saw him fishing bread on the whip but the master stroke was a switch to hempseed later in the day which saw him put a much better stamp of roach in his net and finish just ahead of the chasing pack.

Two anglers followed closely, Darren Bickerton and Craig Shaw both putting 28lb 4oz to the scales.

Bickerton drew Pig Market corner and caught on the pole with pinkie all day while Shaw fished a bread punch match at the swimming pool section.

PETERBOROUGH & DAA

I was surprised to hear that Peterborough & DAA had a fixture on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s at the weekend as the main River Nene looked to be in fine winter condition.

But like the rest of us, why miss out on a top quality venue where you are all but guaranteed plenty of bites.

Leading the way from peg three was Mike Mohan with a great net of tench weighing 26lb 8oz. He fished the pole with worm.

Close by was runner-up Nathan Minter, again catching tench for a weight of 13lb 4oz.

A net of perch and small roach weighing in at 11lb 8oz was enough to put Peter Molesworth into third place.

RAMSEY AS

Once again the Ramsey midweek match on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s saw some fine weights recorded topped by John Price’s 20lb 4oz.

He caught on the pinkie over groundbait to start with but a switch to hempseed on the pole line proved to be a wise move as it brought a better stamp of fish.

Keith Rayment took second place with 18lb 13oz caught on maggot then tares and Ivan Steels came third with 18lb 1oz, followed by Ken Taylor on 11lb 1oz.

Ramsey’s Open match on Sunday was even better. Matchwinner Tony Granfield caught on the long pole with hempseed for a level 24lb.

Jim Broadbent took second place again fishing hempseed for 22lb 14oz, then came Keith Rayment with 20lb 10oz, followed by Paul Kilby with 17lb 14oz.

This Sunday’s match is at Factory Bank with the draw at 8am and fishing from 9am until 2pm.

WEBBS MATCH GROUP

Webbs Match Group fished the Small Lake at Kingsland Fishery and John Hill took the honours from peg seven with a very respectable 46lb fishing on the feeder with red maggot.

Peter Harrison came second with 22lb 10oz and Martin Parker finished in third place on 15lb 4oz.