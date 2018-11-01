Winter weather arrives for the Winter League

It felt as if winter had arrived at the weekend with a bitterly cold wind sweeping across the area making for a very difficult two days of fishing for those out on our local waters.

Thankfully though some anglers found fish willing to feed, none more so than those fishing the East Midlands WinterLeague practice match on the Old Nene through Benwick village and out to Halfpenny Toll bridge.

Tyrone Horn.

It was the chosen few that drew the village end of the match length that had the best of the action and leading the way was the in-form Gary Miller. He caught on the pole with pinkie putting over 500 small fish on the scales for a fine 26lb.

Runner-up was Anthony Watling with 17lb 4oz, followed by Colin Oakman on 15lb 12oz and Rob Wright weighing in 15lb 8oz.

Looking closely at the section sheets, if the fish just spread along the drain and out of the village we should then see a much better result for this weekend’s round three. But at the end of the day winter league fishing is all about getting good points from difficult sections.

DECOY OPEN

Mike Mohan.

One of the best lakes on the Decoy complex has to be the Lou’s Lake and on Sunday the Decoy Open showed once again just how good it is.

Venue regular Tony Evans took the honours from peg six with 184lb 14oz. Bill Smalley came in second on 109lb 4oz, then came Wayne Shepherd on 78lb.

HOTPOINT

In complete contrast those fishing the Hotpoint fixture on the Six Islands Pool at Decoy found getting a bite difficult let alone putting anything like a decent net of fish together.

Matchwinner Tyrone Horn on unfancied peg two was the one exception as he put 41lb 7oz to the scales fishing the long pole to the island with pellet all day.

Runner-up on hot peg 13 was Colin Buckingham, who caught late into the match fishing a small feeder close in for 32lb 10oz, then came club newcomer Andy Culley with 24lb 12oz.

WHITTLESEY

In the latest Whittlesey AC club match at Holloway’s Bridge most anglers were very pleased to hear the final whistle as very few troubled the scalesman.

Mike Mohan had to wait for most of the match for a single bite, thankfully it turned out to be a 4lb tench which comfortably topped the field.

Second place went to Mark Chesters, who caught 40 small fish for 1lb 8oz. Then came Andy Lawrence with a single roach for 1oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club were at Ramsey St Mary’s last week and Mike Mohan took full advantage of his draw on the end peg, catching roach, perch and one bonus tench for a good weight of 15lb 9oz.

Runner-up was Alan Jopling (14lb 4oz) and third Roger Biddle (10lb 14oz).

YAXLEY

Mike Mohan also came out on top when the Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC members fished for the Tony Copeman Cup on Raveley Drain.

He took an 11lb net of rudd, roach and perch.

Lionel Whaley was runner-up with 8lb 2oz of rudd and Paul Marriott was third with 5lb 11oz of rudd.