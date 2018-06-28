Whopping winning weights down at the Decoy Lakes

There have been huge weights taken in matches at Decoy Lakes.

In the Saturday Open Tony Evans topped the field from peg 26 with a massive 219lb 10oz fishing pellet up in the water over to the small island all day.

Deeping winner Andy Mason.

Runner-up from peg three was Barry Mason with 164lb 9oz followed by Andy Gausden with 156lb 1oz.

The Sunday Open on the Beastie Lake was won by Wayne Shepherd from peg two with a massive 277lb 13oz caught on the pole and pellet approach.

Ben Bell came second from peg 29 with 276lb 14oz and Ben Brighton third on peg 20 with 153lb 15oz.

COCK INN

Chris Shortland is the man to beat in Cock Inn matches right now after taking his fourth win of the season on the Horseshoe Lake at Decoy on Sunday. He won off peg five with 112lb 7oz and in hot pursuit were Gary Sell (107lb 9oz) and Bob Mills (90lb 13oz).

OVER 55s

Chris Saunders caught 179lb oz on catmeat to win the Decoy Over 55s match from peg 26 the Beastie Lake.

Another fine exponent of catmeat fishing, Roy Whincup, came a close second from peg nine with 65lb 10oz, followed by Steve Dorks from peg seven with 130lb 5oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

JVAC were on the Cedar Pool at Decoy and Andy Gausden made no mistake from hot peg 26, winning with 132lb. Nigel Hargrave weighed in 130lb for second and Chris Saunders 115lb for third.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods held a drawn pairs match on the Elm Pool at Decoy Lakes.

Kev Lee won the match and his section with 139lb 6oz and was ably assisted by Tony Nisbett, who had 94lb 15oz to come second in his section giving them a winning total of three points. Trevor Cousins and Callum Judge (4pts) were second and Dave Garner and John Smith (5pts) were third.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Andy Mason had his first win with Deeping St James AC when they fished round one of the South Holland Cup Series at Lake Ross near Spalding.

Drawn on peg 18, he started on a long pole line up in the water using pellet before switching to paste close in to finish with 102lb 13oz. Second was Jon Bowland (80lb 8oz) and third Richard Bell (73lb 2oz).