Welford wins as Hotrods scorch to league success

Round Two of the East Midlands Winter League took place at the weekend and what a difference a week makes.

The practice match saw some fantastic nets from Creek Cottage so organisers had no hesitation in putting three sections on it for the main match.

Dave Norvill.

But the fish all but disappeared on Sunday and anglers were struggling to catch a few ounces.

Thankfully the Old Nene at March was as consistent as ever and fished really well as Browning Hotrods’ Steve Welford put an excellent 22lb 8oz on the scales to win from the end peg near the bypass.

Andy Mead was runner-up with 19lb13oz followed by in-form Gary Miller on 19lb 6oz.

On the team front Browning Hotrods had a runaway victory, recording a 22-point total which included five section wins and a blank. Matrix Image were second with 29 points with Stanjay Gold third on 36.

Steve Ashley.

Browning Hotrods now lead the league with three points ahead of Stanjay Gold (4pts) and Matrix Image (5pts).

CASTAWAYS

A pairs match was arranged for Castaways anglers on Sunday on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s, another good venue throughout the year.

Top pairing were David Norville (peg 13) and Steven Ashley (peg 6) with a joint weight of 15lb 8oz and both of them won their sections. They caught small fish all day on the pole and pinkie approach.

Daniel Curtis and Peter Molesworth with a joint weight of 9lb 12oz came second followed by Des Dalton and Mike Mohan with 9lb 8oz.

WHITTLESEY

It was tough going for all those fishing the Whittlesey AA match at Cock Bank, once renowned as a very good winter venue, but not at the weekend.

First place went to Mark Barron who was lucky enough to draw one of the end pegs. He had a few rudd and some small roach and perch caught close in weighing a modest 2lb 10oz.

Runner-up from the other end peg was John Taylor with 2lb 7oz followed by Roger Biddle on 8oz.

RAMSEY

In the Ramsey AS midweek match on the St Mary’s length of the Old Nene it was Stu Cheetham taking the honours with a fine 17lb 5oz net of roach from peg five.

He caught on the whip, starting on pinkie but caught a few better samples on hempseed.

Second was Malc Sansome, who had a small fish net weighing 15lb 11oz, then came Andrew Wilding on 14lb 7oz and Ken Taylor with 12lb 15oz.

Sunday’s club match was fished on yet another fine winter venue, Factory Bank, which saw John Price taking the top spot from peg four with 12lb 10oz of roach taken on pinkie and squatts over groundbait.

A close second was Malc Hobbs with 12lb 1oz followed by John Payne with 9lb 13oz and Vern Edgley with 8lb 9oz.

TYDD GOTE

In the Tydd Gote Wednesday match on the North Level Drain some very good nets were taken, none better than the 31lb 8oz catch taken by matchwinner John Taylor.

He caught lots of rudd at the start of the match and picked up a bonus tench for a comfortable win.

Runner-up was Sammy McSpadden on 14lb 8oz, followed by Mick Asker with 12lb.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Beastie Lake at the Decoy Lakes complex on Sunday and it did not fish as well as expected.

Top rod from peg 23 was Guy Dew, who fished a bomb and pellet approach for most of the match, coming in short with maggot late on to net a few better fish to give him 89lb 6oz.

Runner-up from peg nine was Paul Faulkner with 65lb 7oz, then came Mike Mitchell on 62lb 10oz.

OVER 55s

The Beastie Lake was also the venue for the Decoy Over 55s match and again it did not fish that well.

As soon as Chris Saunders pulled out peg 18 at the draw everyone knew it was going to be a struggle to beat him and he made no mistake.

He produced another fine display of short pole carp fishing to win with a fine 174lb 1oz, his catch included a carp weighing in 17lb 6oz.

Second from peg 29 was Roy Whincup, who caught carp on pellet feeder and corn to the island before coming close in with cat meat late on for a few bigger fish and barbel.

Third from peg 13 was Pete Holland with 87lb 15oz.

FENLAND RODS

It’s been a busy time for the Fenland Rods anglers with their summer season drawing to a close.

First up was a really good match on the Beastie Lake at Decoy which saw John Smith win on peg 18 with 139lb 8oz fishing sweetcorn and meat close in.

Runner-up from peg three was Mac Campbell with 103lb 11oz, then came Callum Judge on 102lb 14oz and Tony Nisbett with 88lb 10oz.

In their latest match fished at the weekend on the Cedar Pool on the Decoy complex top rod from peg 13 was Tony Nisbett.

He fished a long pole for most of the day over to the reeds fishing pellet to finish with 106lb 11oz.

Second from peg nine was Mel Lutkin with 97lb, then came Dave Garner on 89lb 8oz and Dick Warrener with 83lb 14oz.

This Sunday the club will fish their last match of the season on the Elm Pool.