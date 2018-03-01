Weeping on the Willows!

JVAC fished the Willows at Decoy Lakes on Sunday and I suspect most wished they had given it a miss.

Top rod with just 2lb 6oz was Ron Cuthbert on peg 25, then came Roy Whincup on 1lb 6oz followed by Nick Carlton on 4oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn AC were also fishing the Decoy complex at the weekend and fared a little better although they had to switch from their regular Four Island Pool onto Six Islands because of ice.

This was still one of the hardest winter matches yet for them though with over half the field not reaching 2lb.

The winner was championship leader Paul Faulkner from peg one with 33lb 10oz of carp and f1s, all caught from the far bank on a popped up bait with a 15inch hook length.

Runner-up was Gary Sell with 10lb from peg 10 and Larry Robertson came in third with just 4lb 14oz from peg nine.

OVER 55s

Leading the way in the latest Decoy Over 55s match on the Yew Pool was Dave Rowell on peg 18.

He fished the pole with maggot for 59lb 12oz.

On peg 16 was runner-up Graham Welton, who fished similar tactics to the winner for 53lb 10oz.

Then came Roy Whincup fishing a small feeder on peg 19 weighing in 50lb 8oz.

WEBB’S AC

The Wagtail Pool at Float Fish Farm was the venue for the Webb’s AC lads and like most waters it was tough going.

Top rod on peg seven was Kevin Peacock, who fished a small maggot feeder to finish with 8lb 9oz.

In second place from peg 22 was Paul Di Cello on 8lb 2oz, then came Gordon Harmer with 1lb 12oz from peg eight.

TYDD GOTE

Those fishing the midweek Tydd Gote match on the North Level Drain had the best of the action early in the day before the wind swung round to the east.

Leading the way with a net of small rudd taken on the waggler with maggot was Pete Emery weighing in 8lb 12oz.

Runner-up was John Taylor on 7lb 10oz, followed by Andy Greenwood in third place with 4lb 3oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

In the latest Rookery Waters winter qualifier fished on the Raven Pool first place was taken by Jamie McGuire on his favourite peg six.

He fished the long pole to the far shelf to put 60lb 14oz to the scales.

Runner-up from peg four was Mick Almond who fished the same tactics for 42lb 7oz. March rod Tony McGregor was third from peg eight with 40lb 5oz.

WHITTLESEY

For the second week running it was peg 10 on the Twenty Foot Drain at Beggars Bridge that came up trumps in the Whittlesey AA match.

This week it was Richard Linnell who drew it and he no mistake with an excellent performance on the five-metre whip to hand catching on pinkie over groundbait for 20lb 10oz. Runner-up was Chris Gale with 16lb 11oz and third Mel Saggers with 16lb 9oz.

RAMSEY

Ramsey AS switched their recent club matches to the Narrows on Ramsey Forty Foot and it proved to be a good choice as it fished well on both days.

In the midweek match it was Malc Sansome topping the field on peg four. He caught small fish topped up with a 4lb tench to finish on 10lb 12oz.

Runner-up from peg two was Keith Rayment with 200 small fish weighing 9lb 8oz, followed by Harry Young on 7lb 6oz.

John Payne won from peg 10 on Sunday with 9lb 6oz of small fish caught on the pole with squatt and pinkie.

Second with 7lb 12oz was Dave Norville and third Keith Rayment with 6lb 14oz.

TROUT FISHING

Grafam Water opens its doors tomorrow (March 2)for the start of a new trout fishing season.

There were some very good catches taken from bank anglers particularly along the dam wall at the end of last year so we can expect the wall to be very popular and productive this weekend.

The fishery will be running beginner courses most weekends through March, April and May. Ring 01480 810531 for details.