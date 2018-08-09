Weather change will be a big boost for Nene National

This weekend will see the start of four practice matches on the River Nene for anglers fishing the forthcoming Division Two National on the North Bank of the river.

Thankfully it looks like we are going to see a change in conditions with a little less heat and more overcast days.

Ramsey winner Pete Holland.

Rain would be a bonus as it would put some colour and flow back on the river.

The good news is that one of our new clubs, Castaways AC, have been fishing the North Bank and have surprised a few by the catches recorded.

In their latest match on the venue on Sunday despite the blazing sun and no cloud cover all day they had some very impressive weights.

Leading the way with 9lb 8oz was Simon Boughen. He fished the long pole line for most of the day with worm and maggot over groundbait catching roach and skimmers and a couple of bream.

Deeping winner Richard Bell.

Runner-up was Dave Rowell, who worked away with maggot and caster to weigh in 8lb 10oz.

Third was Peter Molesworth with 6lb 12oz followed by Justin Haynes with 6lb 4oz.

Quite a few of the club’s members will be looking to get into the Peterborough & DAA team to fish the National and with sponsorship from one of the area’s leading tackle shops, Sheltons Tackle, hopes are high for a good result on their home venue.

Peterborough & DAA are still on the lookout for volunteer stewards for the big day in early September. Call Mike Kirby on 07850 875495 if you think you could lend a hand on the club’s big day.

FERRY MEADOWS

In the latest Peterborough & DAA/Ringers Series fished at Ferry Meadows on the Gunwade lake it was Grant Howie out in front with a net of bream taken on the feeder at long range weighing in 39lb 12oz from peg 86.

Runner-up was Richard King with 29lb 12oz followed by Andy Leathers with 29lb 4oz and Rob Wootton weighing 28lb 12oz.

RAMSEY

Ramsey & District Angling Society fished the Jay Lake at Rookery Waters on Sunday and it was in fine form.

Out in front by a couple of fish was Pete Holland. He drew peg 20 and caught on the pole with pellet fished shallow before switching to the margins with sweetcorn to finish on 150lb.

Pushing him all the way was Sloane Kane with 142lb 8oz on peg 11 and third was Andrew Rayment with 88lb 10oz, followed by Keiran Payne on 87lb 12oz.

DEEPING

Deeping returned to North View Lakes at Gedney Hill to fish for the Les Wiles Cup and some very good nets were taken.

In first place with an excellent weight of 190lb 6oz was Spalding rod Richard Bell. He drew peg 11 and started the match on a short pole line with cat meat, later changing to the margins with paste.

Runner-up was Andy Wilson on peg three with 136lb 14oz and Nigel Collis was third with 121lb 10oz from peg six.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

Steve Fogarty won the Conservative Club match at North View Fishery with 140lb from peg five.

Second was Andrew Porter with 121lb 9oz and third Gaz Clingo on 110lb 12oz.