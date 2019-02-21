Vince is a Wagtail winner

Webb’s AC had a split match at Float Fish Farm Fishery, using both the Wagtail and Two Island pools.

On Wagtail it was Vince Hull out in front. He caught on the small feeder alternating between sweetcorn and pellet on the hook for 27lb 7oz from peg seven.

David Marzell came second on this lake from peg 20 with 24lb 4oz, followed by Gordon Harmer on 21lb 2oz.

It was tough going on Two Islands where John Crouch took the honours with a modest 9lb 9oz.

Second was Cameron Stokes with 7lb 11oz and third Marcus Webb on 6lb 14oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

The Float Fish Farm midweek match was fished on the Two Islands and the Horseshoe. Leading the way on Two Islands from peg eight was Stan Dow, who fished a feeder with pellet on the hook to finish with 58lb 13oz. Runner-up was Vince Hull on 45lb 10oz.

Over on the Horseshoe it was Paul Hudson with 28lb 12oz taking first plac. Then came Cameron Stokes with 20lb 8oz.

Saturday’s open match at the fishery saw Paul Green put 33lb to the scales to take first place on Two Islands while on Wagtail Brian Westley on peg 21 came first with 17lb 4oz.

TYDD GOTE

The Wednesday Tydd Gote Open match on the North Level Drain saw that man again John Taylor top the field with 14lb 5oz, a huge net of small fish caught on the pole with pinkies.

Runner-up with 11lb 2oz was Greg Brown followed by Pete Emery on 8lb 6oz.

The Sunday club match on the same venue saw Andrew Kilby win with 11lb 14oz.

Steve Fox took the runner-up spot for his first top-three placing since joining the club. He put together a net of quality roach on the pole weighing in 8lb 3oz, then came Mick Asker on 7lb 3oz.