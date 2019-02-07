Two wins within a week for Mohan

The Float Fish Farm Fishery Over 50s match on Wednesday was spread over a couple of lakes and those that turned out caught a few fish.

Out in front from peg 22 on the Wagtail Pool was Cameron Stokes. He caught on a small feeder with red maggot for a very respectable 40lb 11oz.

Over on Two Islands, Bob Barrett on peg eight came in second with 25lb, again all caught on the feeder, then came Brian Westley back on the Wagtail with 13lb 5oz from peg 11.

TUESDAY CLUB

Just before the really cold weather set in, the city-based Tuesday Club popped over to the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s for their latest club match and most caught fish on a venue that is just about as good as it gets throughout the winter months.

Top rod was Mike Mohan, a regular winner on fenland drains.

He relied on his vast experience of fishing in cold conditions through the winter months to put 7lb 12oz to the scales.

He drew at the right end of the match length and took full advantage of the good draw fishing maggot and pinkie for small rudd and a few better samples of rudd.

Second on the next peg was Mike Smith with 7lb 12oz, then came Ron Needham with 6lb 2oz.

TYDD GOTE

The Wednesday Tydd Gote Open match fished on the North Level Drain was won by Andy Greenwood, who put together a 10lb 10oz net of small roach, perch and skimmers.

Then came John Taylor in with 7lb 14oz and Sammy McSpadden with 7lb 4oz.

DEEPING ST JAMES

With the Welland at Deeping Roadside being very peggy at the moment due to low and clear water it was decided to try a fairer venue and the River Nene at Stibbington was chosen.

And a very even venue it turned out to be, as no one had a bite!

So the pools and the John Harris Cup was down to drawing peg numbers out of a hat. The cup and first prize in the pools went to Jason Chatham and the runner-up was Ray Torrington.

Deeping St James will be looking for a new match secretary after this year’s aummer season.

If anyone is interested please contact any of the committee members or via the club website.