Torrington wins at Wansford

Deeping St James AC returned to the River Nene at Wansford for the fourth round of their DILS and what a difference some colour and flow makes to the river, with plenty of small fish showing and an odd bigger roach.

Matchwinner off peg 16 was Ray Torrington, who fished a long pole line with maggot and pinkie over groundbait to take roach, dace and skimmers for the first three hours. Then the wind picked up so he moved close in on the whip with bread punch over liquidised bread to add more roach to finish with 8lb 1oz.

Second place and leading the series was Graham Wright on peg 15. He also fished the pole on maggot to catch a similar mix of fish for 7lb 4oz.

WHITTLESEY

Once again we saw some good weights recorded in the latest Whittlesey Saturday club match at Beggars Bridge on the Twenty Foot Drain.

First place went to Andy Lawrence with 800 small rudd and a few bonus perch taken close in with pinkie and groundbait for a winning 25lb 4oz.

A close second was Jeff Tuttlebee, who also caught small rudd but added a few bigger roach to his catch on hempseed which saw him weigh in 24lb 1oz, followed by Mike Mohan on 23lb 7oz.

CASTAWAYS

Conditions were poor for the Castaways Club match on the Forty Foot Drain on Sunday but it still produced a decent match.

Winner was Paul Dotchin from peg five. He caught roach on big maggot on the long pole for a good weight of 12lb 9oz.

A close second from peg 11 was Neil Beeby, who had roach and one good tench for 12lb 8oz, then came Mike Smith with 12lb 4oz catching small roach and a couple of small perch on the whip from peg nine.