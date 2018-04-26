This Super League match classed as anything but super

On Sunday the big Sonu Feedermasters Super League came to Ferry Meadows . . . unfortunately there was yet another disappointing result from a big match at the venue.

But perhaps even more disappointing is the extremely harsh criticism the venue has received on social media, particularly from anglers that should know better than rubbish a venue after the extreme weather we have had over the past few months.

It may be that the lakes are not going to live up to their fine reputation this year, but let’s give it a chance. At the very least wait until conditions are right, and then if no bream show in numbers by all means have your say.

To the match itself and it was Will Freeman topping the field on the individaul front. He drew peg 91 on the Gunwade Lake and put a very good 55lb 15oz net of bream to the scales.

Runner-up was Steve Ringer. He was on peg two fishing the Overton Lake and caught at long range, weighing in 38lb 13oz.

On the team front some of the very best in the country found it very difficult indeed. Winners on the day were Drennan Barnsley with 22points.

Result: 1 Will Freeman, 55lb 15oz; 2 S. Ringer, 38lb 13oz; 3 R. Packwood, 32lb 8oz; 4 S. Freeman, 31lb 2oz.

Teams: 1 Drennan Barnsley, 22pts; 2 North West Match, 24; 3 Dambusters, 25; 4 Ringer Baits, 26; 5 Dynamite NE, 26; 6 Sensas Leigh Tackle & Baits, 30.

DECOY LAKES

It was an extraordinary week at Decoy Lakes with just about all the lakes fishing really well thanks to the big change in weather conditions.

In the Over 55s match on Friday on the Willows, Vince Hull finished out in front from peg three. He fed sweetcorn and pellet to put a 151lb 10oz net of carp and F1s to the scales.

Chris Saunders on peg five came second with 131lb 4oz, followed by Tom Wilson with 118lb 13oz.

Just take a look at the fishery’s open match results on the Oak and Yew Pools.

On Saturday, Danny Carlton caught a massive 301lb 3oz from peg 18 on the Oak Pool on pellet close in.

Adam Jones came second from Oak 13 with 258lb caught on sweetcorn fished shallow, then came Des Proud with 244lb 15oz.

I don’t think Danny Carlton will forget last weekend in a hurry as he also won the Sunday open match with 263lb 15oz from the very same peg he had the day before, Oak 18!

Runner-up in this one was Nigel Clark with 260lb 15oz, followed by Ken Humphries with 220lb 12oz.

RAMSEY AS

Beastie Lake at Decoy was the venue for the Ramsey AS match on Sunday and with no less than 14 anglers putting 100lb plus to the scales no one around the lake had any idea who had won it.

At the weigh-in it was Andrew Rayment on peg six with 144lb 8oz who took the honours. He caught some big fish on a pellet waggler in the first half of the match before switching to the margin with sweetcorn for more huge fish.

Just missing out was Guy Dew on peg 18. He fished red maggot on the pole to finish with 141lb 4oz. Ricky Young with 140lb 4oz came in third followed by Keith Rayment on 135lb 12oz.

HOTPOINT AC

With a few pegs under water, Hotpoint AC had to re-arrange the draw for Sunday’s match on the Willows at Decoy.

Thankfully though it did not upset sport. It was not easy but just about everyone enjoyed the day.

Out in front was the consistent Paul Faulkner. He drew peg 32 and with a little extra room took full advantage catching along the bank in the margins all day feeding with micro pellet and dead reds and fishing maggot on the hook for a comfortable victory weighing in 95lb 15oz.

I managed second from peg 25. After a very slow start the fish started to come to a small feeder and a good late run in the margins saw me putting 75lb 6oz to the scales.

Third place went to Tyrone Horn, who also caught on the feeder both across to the island and also close in for 61lb 1oz from peg 24.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

Another club fishing Decoy Lakes at the weekend was the Conservative Club, who were on the Six Island Pool on Saturday.

Leading the way with 164lb 13oz from peg 25 was Steve Fogarty, who caught all day fishing the margins with cat meat netting carp close to double figures.

Runner-up was Gaz Clingo. He was another angler who fished the margins to weigh in 130lb from peg 20 all taken on sweetcorn. Third with 119lb 7oz was Tony Ruddy, followed by John Parnell with 118lb 14oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished their Sunday club match on Six Islands and Four Islands with both waters producing some fine weights once again.

Winner on Six Islands from peg four was Chris Saunders. After a slow start the fish soon came close in and by the final whistle he was well clear of the chasing pack putting 178lb 2oz to the scales.

Runner-up was Andy Gausden, who drew peg 18 and caught 150lb 7oz on a variety of methods.

Gus Gausden came third with 148lb 2oz.

Over on Four Islands it was Ian Frith topping the list. He drew peg three and caught 141lb 6oz on caster shallow.

Runner-up was Lee Kendall on 132lb 14oz with Roy Whincup third with 83lb 4oz.

COCK INN

Most of the good weights in the Cock Inn match on the Willows fell to those feeder fishing, only late on did the pole have much effect, and that was close in.

Matchwinner was Stan Hotchkiss from peg one with 122lb 11oz of carp and a few F1s, feeder fishing close in with corn.

Second was Bob Mills with 76lb 8oz from peg six caught on cat meat close in on the pole and third was Mick Sidney with 51lb 1oz from peg eight.