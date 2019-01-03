They’re coming from all over to fish the Old Nene

The local fishing calendar was full over the holiday period with open matches and club events taking place on a variety of waters and with the relatively mild weather staying with us catches have been very good indeed, particularly on fenland waters.

In the Tackle and Bates Open fished on the Old Nene at the weekend once again we saw some huge nets of roach, skimmers and perch taken.

This venue will be part of the Winter League Final in February and is attracting anglers from across the country getting in some early practice sessions ready for the big day.

Midlands angler Jason Cunningham took the top spot with a fine 34lb 12oz net taken on the pole with punch then pinkie over groundbait.

Runner-up was Dorking angler Tony Moretti, who weighed in 29lb 8oz, then came England international star Steve Hemingray on 26lb 4oz. Best of the local anglers coming fourth was Rob Johnson with 25lb 8oz.

WELLAND & GLEN

The River Welland and River Glen have been neglected venues for the last few years, but Elliot Newman was brave enough to run a two-day mini-festival on both over the holiday period and his faith in both rivers was rewarded by a very good turnout.

And with some very good weights taken I think we will see Elliot putting it on again.

Roach, perch and skimmers all showed up to a variety of methods.

Day one saw Brian Blackmore top the Welland with 18lb 4oz, while on the River Glen it was Billy Hughes out in front with 16lb 1oz.

On day two anglers switched venues and it was Paul Bawdon who took the honours on the Welland with 20lb 20oz. On the Glen Rob Wright took top spot with 10lb 10oz and the match win and top section points was enough to give him overall victory with a perfect 10-point score and a combined weight of 28lb 4oz.

Result:

Day 1 River Welland: 1 B. Blackmore, 18lb 4oz; 2 J. Jones, 18lb 1oz; 3 S. Harwood, 15lb 8oz.

Day One River Glen: 1 B. Hughes, 16lb 1oz; 2 P. Speakman, 12lb 2oz; 3 J. Ellis, 12lb 1oz.

Day 2 River Welland: 1 P. Bawdon, 20lb 2oz; 2 P. Spriggs, 20lb 1oz; 3 P. Speakman, 15lb 3oz.

Day 2 River Glen: 1 R. Wright, 10lb 10oz; 2 T. Moretti, 9lb 8oz; 3 S. Haywood, 7lb 2oz.

Overall: 1 R. Wright, 10pts (28lb 4oz); 2 J. Ellis, 10pts (24lb 6oz); 3 P. Spriggs, 9pts (30lb 4oz); 4 B. Hughes, 9pts (28lb 6oz).

DECOY LAKES OPEN

In the latest Decoy Lakes Open spread over Lou’s Lake and the Beastie most of the leading weights came from Lou’s.

First place from hot peg six went to Wayne Shepherd. He fished a small feeder over to the rushes to catch all day, finishing with a fine 161lb 5oz.

Second was Andy Leathers on peg 13. He also fished a feeder, although he caught late in the match with pellet on a long pole line for 113lb 1oz.

Next came Neil Dobbs on peg eight with 88lb 13oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished a pairs event on Horseshoe and Four Islands at Decoy.

On the individual front Ian Frith took the honours on Four Islands from peg two with 64lb 6oz. Runner-up Paul Faulkner had 61lb 10oz from peg four.

On Horseshoe it was Andy Gausden who topped the field with 62lb 5oz on peg eight followed by Gus Gausden on peg 17 with 43lb 4oz.

Dave Parsons and Paul Faulkner won the pairs event.