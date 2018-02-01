There’s Jay joy for Geoff over at Rookery Waters

Despite some poor weather once again those anglers fishing the latest Rookery Waters/ Mainline Winter League saw some much improved sport on all three pools.

On the Jay Pool top spot went to Geoff Arnold on fancied peg 47. He caught 45lb 11oz with maggot on the long pole. Runner-up was the consistent Richard Bond with 40lb 14oz from peg 38.

On the Magpie first place went to Jason Fulcher on peg 34. The TN Floats-backed rod long lined bread to put a very useful 72lb 10oz on the scales.

Second was Simon Godfrey on peg 26 with 44lb 14oz.

Top spot on the Raven Pool went to Dennis Page on unfancied peg 15. He did really well fishing maggot to the far shelf to put 49lb 4oz on the scales.

Second was Darren Ogden on peg six with 44lb 6oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes on Sunday and it was Gus Gausden well ahead of the field with 54lb taken from peg 12. He fished the pole short and had a good late run of big fish on pellet.

Second on peg four was Jim Regan with 36lb, followed by Alan Warren weighing in 31lb.

WEBBS AC

It was tough going for the Webbs AC lads on Sunday fishing the Wagtail Lake over at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

This week it was Colin Clarke topping the field with a modest 14lb taken from peg12 on a small feeder with punched bread. Marcus Webb came a close second with 13lb 13oz and third was John Crouch with 10lb 9oz.

YAXLEY

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC fished Raveley Drain and Lionel Whaley won a close fought battle for top spot with Mike Mohan. Whaley (2lb 13oz) pipped Mohan (2lb 12oz) with third place going to Frank Bevilacqua (2lb 5 oz).