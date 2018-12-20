The coldest match I’ve ever fished in 50 years

On Saturday we saw winter really arrive with a vengeance.

I have fished throughout the winter months since the late 1960s, broke thick ice to wet a line, fished when it’s snowed all day and when the rain has come down so hard you could barely see your float let alone the next angler to you.

Double winner Kevin Wilmot.

But on Saturday fishing the Float Fish Farm Fishery Christmas match I don’t think I have ever been so cold as the icy cold wind howled across the fens.

I did catch some carp on a small cage feeder to win the match with 34lb 7oz from peg 23, but I think I will be a little wiser and check the weather forecast before venturing out in such harsh conditions over the next few months.

Thankfully I had back wind but with a huge turnout well over half the field suffered even worse than me having to fish head wind.

The highlight of the day was fishery owner Elaine Hudson coming round with a warming drink and a home made sausage roll or two at the halfway stage.

Colin Buckingham.

For the record I managed to win on the Two Island Pool, with Paul Hollingsworth beating everyone on Horseshoe with 28lb 10oz from peg four and Dave Johnson winning on Wagtail with 32lb 10oz from peg 19.

TONY EVANS WINTER LEAGUE

Rising star Ben Bell took the honours in the final round of the popular Tony Evans Winter League fished over several lakes at Decoy.

Bell fished Elm peg 12 with maggot on the pole to finish well clear with 160lb 4oz.

Runner-up was Simon Dow with 112lb 12oz on Cedar Pool peg 22 and third was Adam Playford with 109lb 8oz and Steve Parker on 102lb 5oz.

Bell topped the series with just six points and a weight of 371lb 4oz. Second was Ben Townsend with 308lb 5oz.

GOLDEN ROD QUALIFIER

The Colmic Golden Rod Feeder Qualifier was fished at Decoy Lakes on Saturday using all pools to accommodate the large field. Matchwinner and first to qualify for the grand final was Simon Skelton with 141lb 2oz on Oak 22.

Runner-up from peg 24 was Jon Arthur with 87lb 2oz.

COCK INN

Colin Buckingham won round four of the Cock Inn Winter League on the Four Island Pool at Decoy with 30lb 120z from peg six.

Second was Gary Sell from peg five with 26lb 15oz and third Stev Smith with 26lb 10oz from peg eight.

DECOY OVER 55s

Kevin Wilmot won the Decoy Over 55s match on the Damson Lake with 46lb 8oz from peg 16.

Next came Denis Sambridge (46lb 4oz) and Gordon Parker (45lb 2oz).

RESULTS

JVAC Fur and Feather, Beastie Lake, Decoy: 1 Kevin Wilmot 45lb 14oz; 2 Barry Webb 33lb 5oz; 3 Chris Baldwin 31lb 6oz; 4 Andy Gausden 27lb 4oz.

Over 60s Christmas Match, Rookery Waters: 1 Richard Bond, Jay, 71lb; 2 Ashley Prestige, Raven, 38lb; 3 Neil Smith, Jay, 45lb; 4 Rob Heath, Raven, 33lb 12oz.

Webb’s AC, North View Fishery: 1 Alan Forrest 9lb 12oz; 2 John Crouch 7lb 2oz; 3 Mick Wright 6lb 3oz; 4 Colin Clark 6lb 2oz.