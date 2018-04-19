Ted is doing well down on the Farm

It’s been a busy time down at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

Home Lake has been producing lots of action with carp to double figures taken, while on the big carp waters at long last the specimen fish are on the feed.

Even the catfish in Sands Pool have made an appearance.

On the match fishing front Ted Rowe has been doing very well here. He took the honours on the Two Island Pool in the Saturday match with 99lb 14oz from hot peg eight, catching most of his fish on a feeder.

Barry Young came in second from peg five with a level 75lb.

With so many anglers now fishing the regular Saturday matches it had to be split onto the Wagtail Pool as well. On this lake the winner was another angler in form, Mark Cree, who drew peg 20 and put 93lb 14oz to the scales. Then came Mick Linnell on peg 10 with 60lb 7oz.

The Monday matches are also seeing extra anglers turning up. In the latest match fished on Wagtail it was paste expert Alan Wiggins taking the honours from peg 21 with 100lb 7oz.

A very close second was Chris Thickpenny on peg 11. He weighed in 99lb 4oz, followed by John Final with 71lb 15oz.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC were at Kingsland Fishery at the weekend on the Large Carp Lake which fished really well.

Top rod with a fine 126lb 13oz taken on the pole with pellet from peg 15 was John Crouch. Phil Jones came in second on peg 19 on 89lb 8oz with Kay Beck third on 88lb 15oz.

Equal fourth were Ted Rowe and Peter Harrison, both weighing in 78lb 13oz

ROOKERY WATERS

In the latest Rookery Waters Summer Qualifier on the Magpie Pool it was Josh Pace leading the way from peg 10. He fished a long pole line to the island to put an impressive 113lb 14oz on the scales.

Runner-up was Simon Easey, who fished to the lillies and down the edge on peg 27 to secure second place with 81lb 13oz. Then came Dennis Page with 68lb 12oz.