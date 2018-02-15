Tebbitt takes the top spot

Have your say

The HAJAC Winter League once again saw a whole host of quality anglers from around the country lining the banks of our fenland drains, guesting for local teams in preparation for the big Angling Trust Winter League Final.

Top rod in round three was Dave Tebbitt with 18lb 5oz of roach from one of the fancied pegs on the March Twenty Foot - and that on a bitterly cold and windy day was a very respectable result.

Local rod Graham Welton, fishing a few pegs away from the winner, was second with 18lb 2oz and England star Sean Ashby was third with 16lb 13oz from the Benwick village section.

On the team front Tackle and Bates A took the honours with 20 points.

Result: 1 D. Tebbitt (Tackle and Bates A) 18lb 5oz; 2 G. Welton (Stanjay Posh) 18lb 2oz; 3 S. Ashby (Sensas Mark One White) 16lb 13oz; 4 D. Webb (PI Black Horse) 16lb 12oz; 5 L. Wright (Stanjay Posh) 16lb 11oz.

Teams: 1 Tackle & Bates A 20pts; 2 Sensas Mark One White 21pts; 3 PI Black Horse 28pts; 4 Stanjay Gold 29pts.

League standings: 1= Sensas Mark One White and Tackle & Bates A both 5pts; 3 PI Black Horse 8pts; 4 Stanjay Gold 15pts; 5 Stanjay Silver 16pts.

YAXLEY

Lionel Whaley drew end downstream peg on The Bower on Sunday and reaped the benefits in the Yaxley club’s latest match.

Fishing breadpunch on a short pole line, he caught roach and rudd over liquidised bread for 8lb 2oz.

Runner-up was Ivan Marriott with 6lb 1oz then came Frank Bevilacqua with 4lb 2oz.

RAMSEY

Harry Young was the only angler to put a double-figure weight to the scales in Ramsey’s Wednesday match on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s. He won with 10lb 2oz from peg three with Ken Taylor second (6lb 10oz) and Keith Rayment (6lb 5oz) third.

In Sunday’s match Paul Kilby won with a 12lb 7oz net of roach from fancied peg two followed by Malc Sansome (9lb 1oz) and Harry Young (8lb 6oz).

ROOKERY WATERS

Mark Pollard won the Winter Qualifier on Raven Lake at Rookery Waters with 23lb 3oz from peg 25. Second was Jamie McGuire (20lb 8oz) and third Dennis Page (16lb 10oz).