Surprise, surprise . . . Cree is beaten

At long last someone has knocked regular winner Mark Cree off top spot in the Saturday open matches at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

This time it was Roy Wells out in front with a fine 219lb caught on the feeder and pole from peg 29. Runner-up was Danny Hardy on peg eight with 190lb 5oz and then came Cree with 175lb 2oz.

The fishery’s Monday match on the Wagtail Pool was won by Danny Carlton on peg 10 with 136lb 7oz followed by Vince Hull (95lb 10oz) and Allen Wiggins (93lb).

RESULTS

Fenland Feeder Championships, Middle Level Drain: 1 Gavin Butler 22lb 7oz; 2 Paul Spriggs 18lb 13oz; 3 James Collison 14lb 1oz.

Fenland Rods , Six Island Pool, Decoy: 1 Dave Garner 130lb 12oz; 2 Kev Lee 164lb 6oz; 3 Ken Wade 119lb 5oz.

Webb’s AC, Float Fish Farm Fishery, Wagtail Pool: 1 Ted Rowe 107lb 1oz; 2 Vince Hull 105lb 13oz; 3 Jamie Clark 100lb; 4 Mick Linnell 90lb 11oz.