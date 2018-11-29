Super Ted takes top spot with dead reds

Have your say

Webb’s AC anglers were back on the Large Carp Lake at Kingsland Fishery and for most it was difficult finding carp willing to feed.

There was no such problem for matchwinner Ted Rowe though. He caught 64lb on the pole with dead reds from peg nine.

JVAC winner Paul Faulkner.

In second place was Ken Matthews, who weighed in 39lb 2oz, then came Kevin Peacock on 29lb 15oz.

JVAC

Cedar Pool was the venue at Decoy Lakes for the JVAC lads at the weekend and one of the club,s new members, Paul Faulkner, took the honours from peg 26.

He fished for most of the day on a long pole line along the far bank on red maggot to finish with 90lb 14oz.

Second from peg five was Paul Irons, who fished a long pole and maggot approach for 81lb 12oz, then came Ian Frith on peg 14 with 73lb 8oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

It was a very tough day for those fishing the Rookery Waters Over 60s match on the Raven Pool.

Roy Whincup topped the field with a modest 41lb 12oz from peg 11.

Second was Will Hadley on 34lb 12oz, followed by Vic German with 30lb 8oz.

There were some much better weights taken in the Saturday Winter Qualifying Open fished on the Raven and Magpie lakes.

On the Raven Pool, Geoff Arnold put a fine 112lb of mirrors and commons onto the scales from peg 11 to top the field. He tempted them on bread in various areas of the peg.

Runner-up was Wayne Shepherd on Magpie Pool peg 34. He also caught on bread weighing in 104lb 10oz.

Once again Tom Edwards made the main frame. He was on Raven peg 21 and caught 88lb 6oz.

FRANK BEVILACQUA

All the arrangements are now in place for the Frank Bevilacqua Memorial charity match to be fished this Saturday.

Match organiser Jeff Tuttlebee is confident of a sell-out match on the three venues Frank loved to fish, Raveley Drain, Ramsey St Mary’s, and Ramsey Narrows.

The draw will be at the Lion pub in Ramsey St Mary’s at 8.15am with fishing from 10am until 3pm.

Then it’s back to the Lion for the after match presentation.

The pub will be open from around 6.45am in the morning.