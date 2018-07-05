Shortland tames the Beastie

The Beastie Lake on the Decoy complex was the venue for the annual challenge match between Cock Inn AC and Hotpoint AC.

The lake fished well with Chris Shortland out in front from peg two with 109lb 1oz of carp caught on pellet and corn. Runner-up on peg 24 was Ted Rowe with 105lb 4oz, then came Bob Mills with 80lb 10oz.

Rob Upex.

On the team front Cock Inn won 193-158.

DEEPING

Rob Upex had his first win with Deeping St James AC in the second round of the Wade Cup on Lou’s at Decoy. Hecaught most of his 128lb 13oz in the margins on corn and meat.

Second was Tony Johnson with 116lb 3oz, which included a 15lb 4oz mirror carp, and third was Jon Bowland with 114lb 12oz.

OVER 55s

In the Thursday Over 55s match on Yew Lake at Decoy, Roy Whincup topped a strong field from unfancied peg 27, netting barbel and carp for 81lb 4oz. Mick King came a close second from peg eight with 80lb 10oz, then came Keith Rayment with 58lb 10oz.

JVAC

Chris Saunders won the JVAC match on the Yew Lake on Sunday with 155lb 13oz from peg 17. Next with 139lb 10oz from peg three was Pete Molesworth and third new boy Paul Faulkner on peg 14 with 118lb 13oz.

DECOY OPENS

The Decoy Saturday Open on Cedar Pool was won by Jack Gill with a massive 308lb 15oz from peg 18 caught on pellet and sweetcorn. Next was Tony Evans on peg 14 with 240lb 9oz and Danny Carlton was third with 220lb 9oz.

Adam Major won the Sunday Open on the Oak Pool with 204lb 9oz followed by Steve Parker (144lb 15oz) and Ben Townsend (119lb 12oz).

TYDD GOTE

The hot, sunny weather continues, making fishing on our fenland drains testing to say the least.

Thankfully though some reasonable sport has been reported over the past week with the North Level and South Holland drains getting lots of attention from pleasure anglers.

In the latest Tydd Gote match on the North Level Drain the ever-consistent John Taylor took the honours with a net of small roach, rudd and skimmers, weighing in 7lb 5oz. Pete Emery came second on 5lb 7oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

In the regular Saturday open match at Float Fish Farm Fishery once again it was Mark Cree taking the honours this time from peg 20 on the Two Island Pool with 155lb 1oz.

Runner-up on peg one was Kevin Peacock with 123lb 13oz.

In the Wednesday Over 50s match Paul Hudson took the honours from peg five putting 99lb 2oz to the scales followed by Roy Wells with 96lb 1oz from peg 31 and David Keech completed the frame putting 93lb 10oz to the scales from peg 20.

RESULTS

Rookery Waters Summer Qualifier, Jay Lake: 1 Stewart Bracey 146lb 8oz; 2 Mark Pollard 140lb 4oz; 3 Jimmy Brooks 125lb 10oz.

Webbs AC, Buttonhole Lake: 1 Kevin Peacock 93lb 2oz; 2 Peter Harrison 91lb 7oz; 3 Martin Parker 70lb 1oz.

Conservative Club, Horseshoe Pool, Float Fish Farm Fishery: 1 Bob Barrett 72lb 2oz; 2 Bob Walker 67lb 9oz; 3 Mark Parnell 57lb 12oz.