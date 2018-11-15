Shield success for Needham

It was the first match of the Winter Series for the Deeping St James club on Sunday and as usual they started with the Remembrance Shield to coincide with Remembrance Sunday.

They fished the River Welland at Deeping Roadside and although the river was very clear there were still plenty of fish caught all along the match stretch.

Jimmy Brooks.

Matchwinner Ron Needham put together a 14lb 12oz net of roach caught on bread punch on the whip from peg 11.

Second on peg 14 with 8lb 14oz was David Marzell, who also had some good quality roach caught on bread punch, then came Nigel Collis on peg nine with 8lb 5oz.

YAXLEY

In the latest Yaxley, Farcet and Holme match at Raveley Drain on Sunday it was a 3lb 3oz tench just before the end that saw Lionel Whaley take the honours with a total of 9lb 5oz.

Mike Mohan was well ahead until Whaley’s bonus fish, but his 8lb 2oz of roach and skimmers was enough for second spot. Ivan Marriott was third with 6lb 4oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The Rookery Waters Over 60s Open on Jay Lake was won by Will Hadley from peg 16 with 97lb 8oz. Kevin Sands on peg two was second with 88lb 4oz and Adrian Hunter third on peg 11 with 79lb.

The second round of the Teams of Three Winter League at Rookery Waters was fished on Jay, Magpie and Raven lakes.

Results were:

Jay Lake: 1 - Wayne Shepherd, Pools Fodder, 138lb 10oz; 2 - Richard Bond, Hinders Select, 103lb; 3 - Tom Edwards, Preston, 98lb.

Magpie Lake: 1 - Jimmy Brooks, Preston, 169lb 11oz; 2 - Ricky Ashwell, SAS,128lb 11oz; 3 - Nigel Fawkes, Finn, 112lb 3oz.

Raven Lake: 1 - James Taylor, Harlow Angling, 95lb 12oz; 2 - Adam Playford, Preston, 73lb 10oz; 3 - Dennis Page, Finn, 70lb 12oz.

Team Points on the day: 1 - Preston, 6pts; 2 - Team Fin, 10pts; 3 - Harlow Angling, 13pts.