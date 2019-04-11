Sheltered Saggers is a winner

The Tuesday Club match on Kingfisher Silver Lake at Float Fish Farm saw most of the lads having to contend with wet and windy conditions all day.

The winner came from peg two where the conditions were more favourable. That was Mel Saggers with 26lb 12oz of rudd and roach.

Andy Rayment.

Mike Smith was second with 25lb 4oz - again rudd and roach - and next came Roger Biddle (12lb 10oz) and Keith Rounding (11lb 10oz).

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods’ first match of the new campaign took place on Sunday on the Elm Pool at Decoy.

Out in front from peg 21 was Tony Nisbett, who caught all day very close in on pellet for a winning weight of 111lb 3oz.

Runner-up was John Smith with 102lb 8oz and a close third with 101lb 8oz was Callum Judge. Then came Kev Lee on 100lb.

ROOKERY WATERS

The latest Rookery Waters qualifying open saw Jay and Magpie lakes used as so many anglers turned up to the fishery.

On Magpie Lake some big weights were expected and thay did indeed arrive.

Venue newcomer Andy Rayment found the better fish in the margins using micros and maggots to catch 163lb 10oz and take top spot. Runner-up was Jack Gill with 143lb 10oz.

Jay Lake winner was James Wilkinson from peg 26. He alternated various maggot lines to finish with a very respectable 104lb 7oz.

Dennis Page took second place with 98lb 8oz just ahead of Whittlesey rod Simon Godfrey on 95lb 14oz and Jimmy Brooks with 95lb 2oz.

STICKLEBACKS

Sticklebacks Angling Club have started their 2019 campaign off in fine style, and it continued at Kingsland Silver Lake at the weekend.

The match was won from peg five by Adrian Waterhen with an excellent 110lb 7oz caught on pole with worm. Runner-up was Paul Whalebone from peg eight with 90Ib 4oz, then it was Trevor Waterhen (77Ib 13oz).