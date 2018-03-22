Sell wins last match but Faulkner takes the title

As expected lots of local and indeed several matches around the country were called off at the weekend due to the return of the snow and ice.

The final round of the Cock Inn winter league on Four Islands at Decoy Lakes was one that did go ahead.

Dave Williams.

Most stuck it out to the bitter end although some did leave for an early bath and a hot Sunday dinner.

Top rod on the day from peg eight was Gary Sell, who caught 29lb 9oz fishing the pole with red maggot.

Second from a very cold peg two was Steve Smith, who managed to put 19lb 9oz to the scales despite fishing headwind all day.

In third place was Bob Mills with15lb 12oz.

John Taylor.

Paul Faulkner was the most consistent angler throughout and won the winter league with 61 points. Smith and Sell were joint second with 53.

OVER 55s

On Friday it was the penultimate round of the Decoy Over 55s winter series fished on the Beastie.

Chris Saunders made all but statistically sure of being the series winner by getting top weight on the day from peg 10 behind the spit with a backwind to help presentation.

He fished soft pellet on the hook over micro pellet which saw him catch F1s and skimmers regularly to build a top weight of 62lb 3oz.

Runner-up with 55lb 8oz was consistent Gordon Parker off reliable peg 29 with F1s and skimmers on maggot and corn then came Gus Gausden just behind on 55lb 3oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Sean Best was the best in the Float Fish Farm Fishery Over 50s match on Two Islands.

He won from peg eight with 62lb 6oz and was followed by Bill Boyne on peg seven with 22lb 2oz.

Section winners were Gus Gausden on peg five with 18lb 15oz, Paul Green on peg six with 15lb 10oz and Stanley Dow on peg nine with 13lb 1oz.

On Saturday in the Horseshoe Lake Open it was Adrian Naylor first on peg 22 with 31lb 8oz followed by Andy Adams on peg 11 with 27lb 14oz.

WEBB’S AC

Match organiser Gordon Harmer took first place in the Webb’s AC match on a much improved Horseshoe Pool at Float Fish Farm.

Drawn on peg one, he caught on a small feeder with red maggot for 42lb 14oz. Runner-up fishing soft pellet on the pole was Vince Hull on peg 13 with 30lb 7oz, followed by John Hill on 26lb 15oz taken on a feeder.

FERRY MEADOWS

At times our fishing friends from Europe do not receive a warm welcome from local anglers for reasons we don’t have to spend too much time on.

So it was pleasing to see the massive turnout for the Spinningowych Championship UK 2018 at Ferry Meadows.

It proved to be something of an eye opener for local pike anglers too as 30 fish were banked (and returned safely).

It was run on a points basis and the top three were: 1 Piotr Malinowski 230pts; 2 Damian Idczak 208pts; 3 Marcin Wojewódka 172pts.

TYDD GOTE

The last Tydd Gote Open of the season was on the banks of the March Twenty Foot Drain, which had been in fine form.

The match was split into two mini matches.

Sensas Mark One rod Dave Williams won the first from peg five at the foot bridge. He fished a big pole float at five metres all day feeding 4kg of groundbait and fished a single maggot on the hook for 13lb 14 oz.

Up at the Chain Bridge section it was almost inevitably John Taylor taking the honours. He drew peg 11 and fished a short pole line to hand for most of the day to finish with 336 fish, mainly roach, for 18lb 12oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The lastest round of qualifiers at Rookery Waters saw the match split between two lakes.

On the Jay Lake, Ricky Ashwell took full advantage of a back wind, fishing red maggot long on peg 19 to finish out in front on 31lb 5oz.

Over on Raven Lake, Richard Bond took top spot with a fine 64lb 12oz net.

RAMSEY AS

Angling Trust Pike Qualifier, Ramsey St Mary’s: 1 Norman Knightly 20lb 12 oz (3 pike, biggest 11lb 2oz); 2 Paul Lenton 14lb(3 pike); 3 Martin Smith 12lb 8oz (1 pike).

Sweepstake, early pegs Ramsey St Mary’s: 1 Ken Taylor 24lb 4oz; 2 Harry Young 13lb 13oz;. 3 Malc Sansome 11lb 7oz.

Carp match, Lou’s at Decoy: 1 Ricky Young 47lb; 2 John Payne 27lb 12oz; 3 Harry Young 23lb12oz.