Sean is the best on Two Island Pool

Pleasure anglers have been having some great catches over at Float Fish Farm Fishery of late and the sport has also been very good for those fishing the matches too.

In the latest Wednesday Over 60s match fished on a warm but very blustery day the anglers lined the banks of the Two Island Pool.

Pete Molesworth.

Sean Best took the honours from peg 26 putting a very respectable 112lb 12oz to the scales, catching on the feeder and short pole line.

Runner-up was Danny Carlton. He was on peg 34 in the corner and fished pellet and paste all day for 91lb 5oz and in third place on the opposite bank was Phil Jones on peg three. He caught on sweetcorn putting 85lb 11oz to the scales.

On Saturday it was really tight at the top of the leader board. Mark Cree had just enough to win it with 122lb 12oz from peg 28, all taken on a Method feeder. In second place was Roy Wells with 95lb 15oz, all caught on the feeder from peg 18, then came Alan Forrest with 89lb 4oz.

CASTAWAYS

Kingsland small carp lake was the venue for the Castaways anglers on Sunday which saw Pete Molesworth on peg two out in front with 122lb.

He fished paste over a bed of pellet and took carp to double figures.

Dave Norville came second from peg 12. He caught carp in the corner on meat and sweetcorn fishing a short pole line to finish with 105lb.

Third place went to Justin Haynes on 83lb, followed by Alan Jopling with 80lb.

RAMSEY

On Sunday Ramsey & District Angling Society fished on Horseshoe at Decoy and found the fish more than willing to feed.

Top rod from peg six was Liam Darler. He drew unfancied peg 16 but caught really well from the margins on maggot and pellet putting 212lb to the scales.

Second from peg nine was Andrew Wilding. He caught on the feeder and pellet shallow for 186lb 12oz. Third was Andrew Rayment with 148lb 8oz.