Saggers is a great Factory worker

Castaways had a fine day’s sport on Factory Bank at Ramsey.

The venue is usually much better after a good flush through, but right now despite no flow and little colour most made light work of the conditions.

On peg nine was match winner Mel Saggers fishing maggot and hemp for 20lb 10oz of roach and perch. Runner-up and a very close second was David Norville from peg five with a weight of 20lb 8oz catching roach and perch on maggot and hemp.

Next came Justin Haynes (18lb 8oz) and Mike Smith (17lb).

WEBB’S AC

Kevin Peacock won the Webb’s AC match on the Horseshoe Lake at Float Fish Farm Fishery with 44lb 8oz from peg 12 fishing hard pellets on the feeder. Second was Marcus Webb (40lb 7oz) and third Ken Matthews (39lb 6oz).

PIKE QUALIFIER

Ramsey Narrows was the venue for an Angling Trust Pike Qualifier on Sunday and plenty of pike showed.

Paul Keepin had four pike for a winning 32lb 6oz. Runner-up Enzo Serino also had four fish, but they were just a little smaller, finishing on 27lb 2oz.

Third was John Watson with two fish for 19lb 8oz, followed by Norman Knightley with 15lb 12oz.