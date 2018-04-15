ROUND-UP: Ton-up Schwinger, first win for Luxford

Float Fish Farm Fishery has really sprung into life for both the Wednesday and Saturday matches.

Dave Schwinger took a fine 100lb net of carp on the feeder from peg 23 to top the Wednesday Over 50s match, with Kevin Peacock taking 70lb 12oz for the runner-up spot followed by Tony Hudson with 55lb

A fine turnout for the Saturday Open match saw both the Wagtail and Two Island Pool in use, Mark Cree on peg seven took first place on Two Island with 75lb 3oz followed by Lee Marlow on 60lb 4oz.

On Wagtail, Mick Linnell was back on the bank after a long lay-off but showed he has not lost his touch taking first place from peg 21 with 72lb 2oz. Next came Stan Dow with 70lb 6oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn started their summer season on Kingsland Small Carp Lake - a venue that has seen some good weights recorded of late.

A huge cheer went up when the results were announced as Paul Luxford, who started fishing two seasons ago, recorded his first win with 41lb 2oz from peg one. He caught on maggot on the pole against the reeds.

Runner-up was Tony Clarke with 33lb 13oz from peg 15 pole fishing corn, then came Mick Sidney with 29lb 5oz from peg two. He caught on the pole with pellet.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC travelled out to Lake Ross on Sunday and where Peter Harrison finished out in front from peg 12 catching on a small feeder for 51lb 7oz.

Runner-up with 43lb 6oz was Kay Beck fishing the pole with sweetcorn, then came Marcus Webb with 41lb 10oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Mark Pollard won the latest Summer Qualifier at Rookery Waters with 120lb 2oz from the Magpie Lake.

Second was Jay Lake winner Andy Day with 76lb 10oz.

Third with 103lb from the Magpie was Josh Line and fourth with 66lb 12oz from the Jay Lake was Vinny Easey.