ROUND-UP: Moisey is the top man at new club Casterways, Fogerty is top of the Tories, Goodson in good form

Casterways AC is a new club to the local angling scene and with more and more anglers joining it looks like the club is really going to take off.

On Sunday they were at Biggin Lake for a silver fish match which produced a cracking result with David Moisey taking the honours.

Rob Goodson

He put an excellent weight of 28lb 3oz to the scales, made up of bream, tench and good skimmers catching on 6mm pellet over micro pellet on the pole at eight metres.

Paul Dotchin came second he fished the waggler with worm for a net of skimmers weighing in 14lb 15oz, followed by Alan Jopling on 14lb 15oz.

DECOY OPENS

The poor weather hit the attendance at several matches over the weekend - even the Saturday Decoy Lakes Open saw a reduced field on the Six Island Pool. But that helped to boost weights with a few pegs missed out.

Top rod was Rob Goodson with a fine 135lb 7oz net of carp taken from peg nine. The feeder line was not producing at the start of the match for him, but a switch to the long pole saw a good run of fish taken on red maggot.

Close behind from peg 11 was Danny Carlton, who caught on the pole and pellet for 133lb 12oz, followed by Barry Mason on 126lb 6oz.

The Sunday Decoy Lakes Open saw a much bigger field with both the Beastie Pool and Lou’s Lake being used.

Fancied peg six on Lou’s topped a strong field with Des Proud taking the honours. He caught on the feeder then the pole with pellet for 169lb 11oz.

Runner-up was Josh Pace from the Beastie Pool peg 30 fishing similar tactics to the winner and weighing in 156lb 12oz.

Tom Edwards did well to come third from peg five on Lou’s with 131lb 11oz.

JVAC

JVAC were at Decoy Lakes as usual at the weekend fishing Six Islands and with plenty of fish willing to feed the venue produced a good result topped by Ian Frith on peg four.

He had a good run of fish on a short pole line with pellet then moved out to the long pole line alternating between the two for the rest of the match to weigh in 135lb 5oz.

Runner-up was Guy Drew. He was on peg 18 and caught 90lb 15oz on pellet, and he was followed by John Savage on peg 25 with 83lb 6oz.

OVER 55S

With a very strong wind blowing across the Yew Pool for those fishing the Decoy Over 50s on Friday many relied on feeder tactics including the winner, Paul Pollard.

He caught on corn with a Method feeder to the middle getting good carp at intervals for a comfortable win putting 79lb 12oz from peg 12.

Second was Ray Torrington, who drew peg 25 and put 56lb 2oz to the scales. Third was John Buckham on 55lb 14oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

Saturday saw the Conservative Club fishing the Horseshoe Lake at Decoy.

Matchwinner from peg nine was Steve Fogarty. He caught on the pole with pellet and maggot netting carp to 5lb to weigh in 67lb 3oz.

Runner up was the consistent Bob Barrett who fished the margins with sweetcorn from peg 10 to record 41lb, then came Andrew Porter on peg 18 with 36lb 15oz.

HOTPOINT AC

Hotpoint AC fished the in-form Horseshoe Lake at Decoy on Sunday which produced a really close finish.

Top rod from peg three was Kev Schneider with 76lb 15oz. He fished the pole alternating between sweetcorn and paste.

Runner-up was Tyrone Horn. He drew peg one and caught on the feeder to start with before switching to the pole with pellet and corn to finish on 67lb 14oz. Third was Brian Faulkner on peg seven with 67lb 3oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods got their 2018 campaign off to a wet and windy start fishing the Cedar Pool over at Decoy Lakes.

For some the weather presented no problem at all, but those fishing into the wind found it very tough going.

Top rod from peg 18 was Tony Nesbett. He found the fish out in front of him after a slow start to the day.

Fishing a pole and pellet combination with a 6mm pellet on the hook he topped the field with a very respectable 85lb 4oz.

Drawn on peg 20 sat Mac Campbell. He had real problems foul hooking fish throughout the day but by the final whistle had managed to put 64lb 4oz to the scales caught on pellet, sweetcorn and maggot to take the runner up spot.

Following him was Dave Garner with 61lb 7oz and then came Alan Golightly weighing in 52lb 3oz.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey & District Angling Society fished on the Yew Pool on Sunday, another pool on the complex starting to fish well.

Mark Pemberton on peg 12 won with 91lb taken on the feeder with maggot and also catching down the margins late on.

Runner-up was John Price, who caught 87lb 8oz on the pole with maggot, followed by Mick Wright on 65lb 8oz.