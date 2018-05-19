ROUND-UP: Fisher the fisherman wins, young Harry was on his game

Deeping St James got their new season off to a fine start with a very good turnout on the Horseshoe Club Lake near Wansford to fish round one of the Knockout Cup.

With the long-awaited fine weather, expectations were high and it turned out to be a very close match which saw Colin Fisher taking top spot after drawing the end peg 40 and fishing a long pole to the far bank on pellet to weigh 64lb.

Roger Biddle.

It was certainly tight at the top of the leader board as close behind and joint second were Jason Chatham and Ray Torrington, both putting a level 61lb to the scales.

Jason drew peg 9 and fished a feeder to the central reed bed then switched to a pellet waggler fished in to the reeds to tempt the carp. Ray was on peg 19 and fished at 9 metres on pellet and worm and then to the right-hand margin on cat meat to catch bream and carp. Third place went to Nigel Collis on peg 17 who had a mainly bream catch of 47lb 15oz.

Round Two saw the club over at Lake Ross which also incorporated the Doxham Rosebowl Trophy.

The winner was the consistent Ray Torrington from peg 20, who fished sweetcorn on a dibber float in his right hand margin before changing to cat meat later on to take better quality carp, finally weighing in at 84lb 6oz.

Runner up on peg 25 was Richard Bell who fished cat meat at 8 metres before changing to the margins to catch carp on paste. Phil Price came third on peg 12 fishing the feeder short to his left hand margin alongside the reed bed to finish with 54lb.

The three anglers to go through to the final of the Knockout Cup are Ray Torrington, Jason Chatham and Kevin Cromptom.

DECOY OPENS

Not that many anglers turned up to fish the Saturday Decoy open match on the Willows, but those that did found plenty of room and a lot of fish.

It’s hard to believe after catching 221lb 4oz of fish you find two anglers with exactly the same weight, but that’s what happened as Jimmy Brooks and Rob Goodson were joint winners on the day, followed by Steve Milland on 179lb 4oz.

There was a much better attendance for Sunday’s open match on the Yew Pool which saw young Harry Murphy once again show us all he is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

A year ago he was one lad to watch out for, but these days he is mixing it with the best and more than holding his own. This match saw him draw well, but a slow start saw him well behind at the halfway stage.

A change of tactics saw him pick big fish off the top with a bobbing rig and he went on to win with 155lb 1oz. Close by was Tom Cole, who also caught cruising fish to finish with 111lb 7oz and well done to Ben Townsend who came third from the car park end with 87lb 4oz.

CASTAWAYS CLUB

The Castaways members match on the Gunwade Lake at Ferry Meadows on the High Bank pegs did not produce one of the best results as only two anglers troubled the scalesman! First from peg 47 was Roger Biddle who caught bream and skimmers fishing a small feeder for 13lb. Clive Turner on peg 37 was second with a modest 5lb again small skimmers caught on the feeder.

SUMMER QUALIFIER

In the latest Rookery Waters Summer Qualifier Open fished on the Magpie Lake it was very tight at the top of the leader board with just a single fish to separate first and second.

Putting in a superb performance on peg 34 was Simon Easey who took the honours with a fine 196lb 5oz fishing the margins all day with pellet.

Second with 193lb 4oz was Ashley Prestige and third Stephen Daniels who put 163lb 8oz on the scales.

OVER 60s

Pete Holland won the Wednesday Over 60s Open on the Jay Lake with 17lb 11 oz.