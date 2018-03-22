Rookery Waters is on the must-fish list of local venues

The past few seasons has seen a dramatic improvement at Rookery Waters.

Every lake on the complex has had a makeover and with thousands of fish stocked it really has put itself on the must-fish list of waters in the area.

The potential was always there but once fishery manager Alex Bates got together with owners Clair and James German you just knew great things were going to happen.

There may still be a little work to be done but my goodness the transformation has been remarkable in such a relatively short space of time.

The tackle shop is full to the brim with just about everything you could possibly want and the cafe produces a hearty breakfast to get you ready for a day’s fishing.

Rook Lake has recently had a revamp but was the original lake built in 2001 as a water storage reservoir! Now though it is going to be one of the top lakes on the ever expanding complex.

Magpie Lake needs no introduction to match anglers as it regularly hosts team and individual events.

Jay Lake was created in 2006 as a match lake, designed for pole fishing, and the platforms have been re-configured. The far bank is within reach for most pole anglers and with generous pegging the lake is ideal for club and open matches.

Raven Lake is a new 29-peg canal style lake with parking spaces available directly behind each peg. Raven has recently had a massive stocking of 4,000lb of F1s and mirror carp offering lots of bites during the colder months.

Rookery Waters

Rookery Farms

Fen Road

Pidley, Cambridgeshire

PE28 3DF

Tel: Manager Alex Bates on 07824 878492

North View Fishery in the village of Gedney Hill just gets better and better. It incorporates several lakes with around 90 pegs.

The main lake has 35 pegs of which five are suitable for disabled anglers, while most of the 22 pegs on the match lake can be accessed by car.

They also have a big fish lake that has seen some huge fish taken over the past few years.

North View Fishery

75 North Road

Gedney Hill

PE12 0NS

Tel: 01406 330979

Railway Lakes sits at the back of Whittlesey and now comes under the umbrella of Hudson venues in the area.

There are just two lakes here. Both are ideal for those looking for some carp action yet are completely different.

If I am honest, I much prefer the shallow pool, perhaps because you can fish a waggler with ease on this one.

It’s a real mixed fishery. It is well stocked with carp, but also has a fine head of silver fish too.

The slightly bigger pool is much deeper and is home to some really big carp.

This is a day ticket water but season tickets are also available.

To get there, head out of Whittlesey on the back-road towards Benwick. After crossing the railway line look for a small garden centre on the left-hand side. Turn left next to it, drive down to the bottom of the road, turning right at the fence and carry on to the car park.

Railway Lakes

Whittlesey

Tel: Dale Hudson on 07764 242731