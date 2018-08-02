Raven record at Rookery Waters

Have your say

Record weights continue to be taken over at Rookery Waters.

In the Thursday open match on the Raven Pool, matchwinner John Payne broke the lake record with a massive 290lb 5oz from peg 15 fishing shallow with casters.

Next came Dave Adams on 108lb 4oz and Graham Welton with 100lb 14oz.

The Saturday open was spread over the Jay and Raven Pools.

On Jay it was Wayne Shepherd taking first place from peg 11 with 187lb 14oz. Then came Geoff Arnold (155lb 4oz) and Josh Pace (139lb 12oz).

Top rod on Raven was Richard Bond with 143lb 4oz followed by John Payne (123lb 8oz ) and Ricky Ash well (115lb 8oz).

CRAIG KENT MEMORIAL

Sunday was the 11th fishing of the Craig Kent Memorial drawn pairs match at Kingsland Large Lake.

The top three were Dave Rawlings 186lb and Tony McGregor 175lb 10oz, Ken Shearing 107lb and Shaun Humphrey 65lb and Dan Hall 86lb 2oz and Richard Humphrey 74lb.

Individual winner with a great weight of 267lb was Ian Darrington.

The match raised £650 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods fished the Emily Lake over at Fraser’s Fishery on Sunday and top rod was Tony Nisbett.

He fished his usual 4mm pellet close in and caught all day to put an impressive 94lb 3oz to the scales.

In second place was John Smith fishing close in with paste. He had a good run of fish at the start of the day but couldn’t keep them coming and finished with a level 62lb. Third was Kevin Lee on 59lb 15oz, followed by Les Bedford with 56lb 2oz.