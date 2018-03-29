Prospects for the Easter weekend not looking bright

The weather has been very unkind to anglers since the turn of the year but thankfully at the weekend we did see signs of spring if not summer.

Unfortunately the forecast for the long Easter weekend does not look good which is a shame as I know there are a lot of anglers just waiting for a spell of warmer weather, particularly those wanting to cast a feeder over at Ferry Meadows for the bream that have been reluctant to show through the winter months.

Tony Evans.

DECOY OPEN

It seems the fish are ready to feed judging by the big weights taken in the Saturday open match at Decoy Lakes fished on the Beastie Pool.

It was a lower than expected turnout so anglers were fortunate to see spare pegs around the whole of the lake giving that extra room we all enjoy on hard fished venues.

Leading the way with a massive 204lb from peg nine was Tony Evans. The peg at the back of the spit is something of a strange peg but right now it’s the area to draw.

He fished the long pole for most of the day, catching really well right from the off on soft pellet over micro pellet.

On peg 25 was runner-up Danny Carlton. He decided on a maggot approach and finished on 150lb 4oz and was followed by Nigel Baxter with 113lb.

JVAC

JVAC were at Decoy Lakes at the weekend fishing the Six Island Pool.

Matchwinner Andy Gausden drew peg nine - a corner peg that has not been in great form. But Gausden made it work, although it did not all go to plan.

He started on a short pole line but failed to put many fish in the net. A switch to the long pole line over to the bank paid off through. He caught well right up until the final whistle, catching F1s, barbel and carp to put a fine 125lb 10oz to the scales.

Chris Saunders on peg 11 came second, weighing in 105lb 8oz taken on the long pole with maggot, and third with 88lb on peg 14 was Nick Carlton, also on red maggot.

OVER 55s

It was a great weekend for Chris Saunders as he also topped the Decoy Over 55s Winter Series.

The last match was fished on the Elm and Cedar pools and Gordon Parker finished out in front on Elm from peg nine with 79lb 12oz of carp, barbel and F1s all taken on the pole with red maggot.

Runner-up on that lake was Paul Green with 67lb.

Over on Cedar it was Vince Hull leading the way on peg one fishing maggot for 74lb 9oz with Paul Pollard coming second on 63lb 4oz.

Final Series Result: 1 Chris Saunders, 24 ts; 2 Gordon Parker, 26pts; 3 Roy Whincup, 28 pts

The first round of the summer series this Friday will be on the Beastie Lake. Space is limited so please book in with Gus Gausden on 07795 954136.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

Cedar Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex was the venue for the latest Conservative Club match which saw the in-form Bob Barrett take the honours.

Drawn on fancied peg 10, Barrett made no mistake, catching 81lb 15oz of carp and barbel from the margins on sweetcorn.

Runner up from peg 13 was Terry Tribe, he alternated between the feeder and pole with pellet to finish with 56lb 14oz, followed by John Parnell on peg 3 weighing in 46lb 11oz.

HOTPOINT

Hotpoint AC fished the Lou’s Pool at Decoy and it was Paul Faulkner way out in front with 71lb 14oz taken on the feeder from peg eight.

Runner-up was Kevin Schneider, who fished peg nine and weighed in 52lb 9oz, then came Alan Lutain on 33lb 4oz who was making the frame for the first time in Hotpoint matches.