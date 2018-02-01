Peterborough club take charge at Ferry Meadows

There’s good news this week for those anglers who regularly fish matches at Ferry Meadows.

Rumours had spread around the angling world that future matches at the popular city venue were in doubt after discussions between the Peterborough & DAA and a club that was running events at the venue had fallen through.

Thankfully though, and many would say not before time, the city club have decided to take charge of the complex to include running matches.

Hot on the heels of the great news was the release of dates for a brand new series of matches with a £1,000 first prize run in conjunction with Ringer Baits. Tickets are selling well so get booked in by call ing 077024 440892.

RAMSEY AS

Sport on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Marys is still in fine form as seen by the Ramsey & District Angling Society results.

The Wednesday match saw Liam Harlock take the honours with 15lb 7oz from peg six - mainly roach but his catch included a rudd of 1lb 7oz.

Ken Taylor fished hempseed from peg four to finish second with 11lb 7oz, then came Malc Hobbs (10lb 4oz).

It was Keith Rayment’s birthday on Sunday and he celebrated by topping the field with 15lb 4oz of small roach taken from peg three on the whip with pinkie. Second was Ken Taylor on 11lb 12oz and third Andrew Taylor on 9lb 7oz.

This weekend the club has a sweepstake on Ramsey St Mary’s and will also be running an Angling Trust Pike Qualifier on Ramsey Narrows with the draw at 8.15am.

COCK INN

There were no really big weights coming from the Four Island Pool at Decoy but it did produce a consistent result for those fishing the latest Cock Inn Winter League series.

Top rod for the second match running was Pete Howson, who drew peg 10 and caught 28lb 9oz on the pole with corn.

Runner-up and not far behind was Steve Smith with 28lb 3oz from peg three catching on a small feeder with pellet followed by Paul Faulkner with 27lb 7oz from peg one .

OLD NENE

The Old Nene at March saw another huge match along the length on Sunday.

Anglers are now coming from all across the country to fish these matches as the venue has been chosen to host the Angling Trust Winter league final in late February. For most it was worth the trip.

Leading the way and topping a star-studded field was Andy Moss. He drew at the BMX track and caught on pinkie over groundbait for 27lb 7oz. Not far behind was local rod Paul Spriggs, who was above Wigston Bridge and caught well all day, again on pinkie for 26lb 13oz.

Stanjay Tackle ran a smaller match on Benwick, Factory Bank and the Twenty Foot March, again venues to be used for the Winter League Final, and all three venues fished exceptionally well.

Brent Wilks took the honours from peg one at Factory Bank catching roach all day for 28lb 15oz.

Runner-up with 27lb 13oz was Tony Potter, then came Stan Binge on 27lb 4oz.